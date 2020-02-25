Rootd Releases the First Vitamin Drink That Creates Healthier People and a Healthier Planet

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of nutritionists are out to change the world of health for both people and the planet; disrupting the supplements market and how consumer goods can be sustainably produced within the USA.

Rootd is a specialty producer of delicious vitamin drink mixes, with custom supplements designed specifically for men, women and for prenatal mommies to be. The company's creators are undertaking a mission to disambiguate the often-murky vitamin and supplements industry in America by producing a transparent, honest line of products that are formulated and third-party tested by a group of nutritionists.

The USA vitamin industry is largely unregulated, meaning that American consumers have a hard time ensuring that the vitamins they take are delivering real results. This can be especially troubling for expectant mothers and people with vitamin deficiencies or health issues. Rootd, however, imposes its own third-party system to ensure that people get exactly what they are promised with every vitamin drink.

Rootd vitamin drinks are both delicious and a preferred alternative to the common vitamins found in stores today – pills or "healthy" sugar gummies. "There aren't many great ways to take your vitamins now," said Rootd's CEO, Adams Chimera. "You either swallow an uncomfortable pill or eat a sugary candy. We wanted to create an easier way to get your daily vitamins that both tastes good, and creates a healthier planet."

At its core, the company believes that every box should improve the planet as much as it improves people's health. The company's current packaging is 100% USA produced, biodegradable and comprised of less than 5% plastic. Rootd's mission is to be completely free of plastic within the next decade. For now, the company will plant 10 million trees and remove 10 million pounds of plastic from the land and ocean throughout the next decade until it reaches its plastic-free goal.

As for transparency, the company describes its products as a multivitamin powerhouse, with each formula transparently produced from over 25 vitamins and minerals to promote health, energy and both cognitive and physical performance. Every supplement is made from all-natural, allergen free ingredients without any chemicals, sugars or harmful materials to people or the planet.

Rootd will soon be found on the shelves of Sprouts grocery stores nationwide, as well as other premium health retailers in brick-and-mortar stores and online.

