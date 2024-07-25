Rooted Connections LLC Launches Transformative Rooted Leadership Program for Women

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooted Connections LLC, a leading organization dedicated to fostering growth and development among women in the alcohol beverage and hospitality industry, , is excited to announce the launch of its innovative Rooted Leadership program. This online-only program has a specifically designed format that begins with self-inquiry to discover your personal leadership style with courses that then guide you on the outward application. It combines cutting-edge leadership theories with practical applications to drive personal and organizational success.

The Rooted Leadership program offers a comprehensive curriculum, including these powerful modules:

Who Are You?: Discover your unique leadership style and strengths through deep self-inquiry.

Charting Your Course: Reflect on key life events to identify patterns and habits that have shaped your leadership style.

The Fear Factor: Overcome obstacles and build resilience.

The Power of Five: Build an intentional network to advocate for you and support your leadership journey.

Pentimento: Understanding the power of seeing ourselves in a new way

Jennifer, the visionary behind Rooted Connections, shared, "Our Rooted Leadership program is meticulously crafted to empower women with the skills and insights needed to lead with confidence and authenticity. By starting with an understanding of oneself and evolving to master external leadership dynamics, we provide a balance of theoretical knowledge and practical application, ensuring participants can immediately implement what they learn."

Rooted Leadership is fully online and go-at-your-own-pace, offering maximum flexibility for busy professionals. Participants will benefit from interactive content, expert insights, and a supportive community of like-minded peers.

Rooted Connections' mission is to transform the beverage industry by recognizing and empowering women as key drivers of this change. We believe in the skills, talent, and vision that women bring to the table, and we are committed to providing them with the guidance and support they need to seize opportunities and position themselves for success in the evolving landscape.

Enrollment is now open. For more information and to register, please visit www.rooted-connections.com

About Rooted Connections: Rooted Connections is committed to fostering growth, connection, and leadership among women in the alcoholic beverage and hospitality industries. With a focus on innovative programs and a supportive network, Rooted Connections empowers women to achieve their fullest potential.

