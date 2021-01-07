Rooted Hemp Co. Founders Share Their Favorite CBD Products

BEND, Ore., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooted Hemp Co. co-founders and husband and wife duo, Britten Carrington and Violet Robles, share their favorite CBD products and open up about their personal experiences with CBD.

Family of Flavors

Rooted Hemp Co. produces some of the highest quality CBD products on the market. Although the company began with a simple focus on making the best possible full-spectrum CBD oil available and affordable for all, Violet and Britten have since expanded their product line to include topical creams, lip balm, and flavored oils. Their insistence on developing and selling only the finest, locally-sourced, and organically-grown products has made Rooted Hemp Co. a top-player in the CBD world, with many great products to choose from.

"I am a big fan of our Family of Flavors," says Violet Robles, the co-founder of Rooted Hemp Co. "It is a great way to try all our tinctures." The set includes five 1-dram bottles of different varieties, including full-spectrum, mint, citrus, vanilla bean, and their clear solution. "It is a great value!" Violet continues, "And the package looks really sharp! It's my go-to for gifts especially for those that are looking to try CBD for the first time."

Violet also loves Rooted Hemp Co's CBD Cream with rosemary and eucalyptus. It "smells heavenly," she says, and it's a "lifesaver on my sore muscles after the gym." Each jar is 4 ounces and contains 1200mg of Central Oregon's finest quality CBD.

Fellow Rooted Hemp Co. co-founder, Britten Carrington, on the other hand, is an advocate for Rooted Hemp Co's flagship product, the Total Well Being Full-Spectrum Oil. After being diagnosed with degenerative arthritis, and after years of physical therapy, Britten found a way to manage his pain and to get a better night's sleep by using Rooted Hemp Co.'s Clear Solution and Total Well Being products.

By taking 75mg of the Clear Solution in the morning and 75mg of the Total Well Being in the evenings, Britten has seen major improvements in his quality of life. "Not only was my neck and arm not hurting as much but I was feeling very well-rested," Britten says, "something I can't remember feeling since I was a young kid." Today, he continues this daily regiment and is very happy with the results.

