Rooted Hemp Co. Releases CBD Holiday Gift Box

Customers will receive a variety of carefully curated products offered by Rooted Hemp and loved by customers across the Central Oregon region. With each holiday gift box you will receive one Family of Flavors set (5 Dram bottles) to try each of Rooted Hemp Co.'s tincture products. Each bottle contains 375mg of CBD. This is a great way to find which one works for you! Additionally, each box purchased comes with a Rooted Hemp Co. Lip Therapy balm and one bar of artisan dark chocolate, both with 50mg of full spectrum CBD. Each gift box also includes complementary Rooted Hemp stickers and is gift wrapped. The holiday gift boxes are priced at $85.00 each.

"This is the perfect time of year to explore and sample everything Rooted Hemp offers," Violet Robles, Co-Founder at Rooted Hemp Co., says. "We meet a lot of newcomers to CBD around the holidays, either as receivers of a CBD-related gift, or someone who is looking for a gift for someone in their life already using CBD products. No matter their walk of life, it is such a rewarding experience connecting them with our brand, and introducing people to a whole universe of organically-created products that can improve their quality of life in ways they never might have imagined."

Through its website, the company offers a full line of CBD products including oils, edibles, body care products, isolate, and pet products that have become synonymous with quality and sustainability throughout the industry. Recognized as a trusted partner among CBD consumers who take the product seriously, the company is steadfastly committed to sustainable business and growing practices.

Rooted Hemp Co.'s mission is to create wholesome, pure CBD and hemp products that customers love as much as they do. The company is committed to conscientious sourcing, including the use of organically grown hemp to produce small batch infusions. Every product Rooted Hemp produces contains the highest quality CBD available, and is derived from organically grown Central Oregon hemp. You can shop now and receive 20% off your order all month long with code: HAPPYHOLIDAYS20 .

