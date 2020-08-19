Rooted Hemp Commits to Quality Core Ingredients For Full-Spectrum CBD

BEND, Ore., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooted Hemp Co. knows how hard it is to find a quality CBD product with a full spectrum of great ingredients. The people at Rooted Hemp are ahead of the curve when it comes to research and the benefits of CBD, and know that the best product comes from the best core ingredients.

Core Ingredients

Unlike other companies, Rooted Hemp Co. is well aware of the fact that CBD users get the most from a product that doesn't just focus on CBD, but harnesses the benefits of a full-spectrum product. By sourcing some of the finest ingredients in the world to make small batch infusions, Rooted Hemp produces some of the preeminent CBD on the market.

Rooted Hemp's CBD is produced in small batches from ingredients sourced locally from farmers in Central Oregon. For this reason, Rooted Hemp's Full Spectrum Oil contains not only CBD but an array of natural cannabinoids and terpenes for enhanced potency and relief. It's derived from organically-grown hemp that contains less than 0.3% THC and is packed with natural benefits.

Full Spectrum CBD is highly-sought for its effectiveness in treating anxiety, loss of sleep, pain caused by inflammation, seizures, and nausea. What's more, new uses for CBD products are being discovered all the time, including benefits from related compounds occurring naturally in the hemp plant.

For example, recent research into the precursor compound CBDA has shown that it is one-thousand times more effective at treating anxiety and nausea than CBD. It has a stronger influence on the cannabinoid system, binding with receptors such as 5-HT to help balance serotonin levels in the body.

CBDA is not the only compound found in Rooted Hemp's Full-Spectrum Oil. It also contains CBD, CBG, CBN, limonene, pinene, caryophyllene, and humulene. While research into the benefits of many of these is still in their infancy, it's thought that full-spectrum CBD products have proven the most effective because of them.

As research into the benefits of CBD expands, so too does Rooted Hemp Co. and its commitment to customers. It's critical to look for quality core ingredients when shopping for CBD products, and Rooted Hemp's Full Spectrum CBD Oil is an excellent example of an effective product made up not only of CBD but also an array of important compounds.

