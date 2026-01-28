Rooted in Community: Lallemand Celebrates Five Years of the Hometown Roots Contest

MONTREAL, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Lallemand Plant Care is proud to announce the fifth anniversary of its Hometown Roots Contest, celebrating five years of supporting rural communities across Canada and the U.S. through agriculture-inspired storytelling and meaningful local impact.

Launched in 2021, the Hometown Roots Contest was created to recognize the deep connection to agriculture within rural communities. Since its inception, the contest has awarded 29 participants in Canada and the U.S., donating a total of $145,000 to local organizations across North America that provide hands-on learning opportunities, youth mentorship, and essential community services*.

"At Lallemand Plant Care, community has always been at the heart of what we do," says Anne Favre, Strategic Marketing Director – USA & Canada, Lallemand Plant Care. "As we celebrate five years of the Hometown Roots Contest, we're proud of the impact this program has had in supporting rural organizations that strengthen education, mentorship, and essential services in agricultural communities."

To enter, participants are invited to submit a photo or a video (up to 30 seconds) that celebrates agriculture or rural life in their community. Entries can be uploaded at www.lallemandhometownroots.com, along with a brief description explaining how the photo or video represents what makes their farm or community special. Participants may submit one photo or video per week, for a maximum of 10 entries. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

The 2026 contest will run from January 26, 2026, to July 13, 2026. Winners will receive a $5,000 donation from Lallemand made payable to a local community organization or charity of their choice**. There will be one USD $5,000 prize each for Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

For full contest details and official rules, visit https://lallemandhometownroots.com/en/usa/terms-and-conditions/.

*Examples: Circle Montana Volunteer Fire Department, Detroit Lakes Youth Wrestling, Willow City Community Club.

**Religious and political organizations are excluded to prevent any potential conflicts of interest.

About Lallemand

For over 100 years, Lallemand has been an expert in yeast and bacteria manufacturing. It is now a global leader in the development, production, and marketing of microorganisms for various industries. Using sound science and know-how, Lallemand Plant Care provides effective microbial-based solutions that deliver agronomic, economic, and sustainable value to growers. For more information, visit www.lallemand.com

