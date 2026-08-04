Rooted in Community: Nature's Path Organic Foods Announces 2026 Gardens for Good Grant Winners

15 organic community gardens across North America awarded $45,000 to expand fresh food access, organic growing practices, and community-led food sovereignty

RICHMOND, BC, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Path Organic Foods, North America's largest independent organic breakfast and snack food brand, today announced the grant recipients for its 16th annual Gardens for Good: Plant It Forward™ Program. Now in its 16th year, the program supports organic community gardens and urban farming initiatives working to increase access to fresh organic food, strengthen local food systems and empower communities across North America.

Local Ecology and Agriculture Fremont, 2026 Gardens for Good Winner

Through the 2026 program, Nature's Path will award a total of $45,000 to 15 grassroots organizations, with each garden receiving a $3,000 grant. This year's recipients include 10 non-profit organizations in the United States and 5 in Canada, all selected for their commitment to organic agriculture, community-led leadership, food access and education.

Since launching the initiative in 2010, Nature's Path has awarded more than $1 million to nearly 150 organic community gardens across North America. The program reflects the company's long-standing commitment to nourishing people and the planet by supporting locally rooted projects that practice organic agriculture, community-led leadership and work in addressing food insecurity within underrepresented and underserved populations.

"Real change begins from the ground up when communities are empowered to grow their own food," said Jyoti Stephens, Vice President of Mission and Strategy at Nature's Path. "The 2026 Gardens for Good winners represent the true spirit of grassroots resilience – turning local soil into centers of health, connection and long-term food security. We are honored to champion these 15 extraordinary organizations as they nourish both their soil and their neighbors."

The 2026 U.S. Gardens for Good Grant Recipients:

Groundwork Somerville – Somerville, MA

– Somerville, MA Delmarva Community Wellnet Foundation – Georgetown, DE

– Georgetown, DE Helpings of Hope, Inc. – Indianapolis, IN

– Indianapolis, IN Brightmoor Artisans Collective – Detroit, MI

– Detroit, MI Garden School Foundation – Los Angeles, CA

– Los Angeles, CA Central Oregon Environmental Center – Redmond, OR

– Redmond, OR Cloud City Conservation Center – Leadville, CO

– Leadville, CO Philly Goat Project Inc. – Philadelphia, PA

– Philadelphia, PA Freedom Org – Tarboro, NC

– Tarboro, NC Local Ecology and Agriculture Fremont – Fremont, CA

The 2026 Canadian Gardens for Good Grant Recipients:

The Fort Whyte Foundation o/a FortWhyte Alive – Winnipeg, MB

– Winnipeg, MB Powell River Brain Injury Society – Powell River, BC

– Powell River, BC Toronto Green Community – Toronto, ON

– Toronto, ON Bruce Botanical Food Gardens Inc. – Ripley, ON

– Ripley, ON Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society – Chilliwack, BC

By prioritizing soil health, protecting pollinators and growing food without synthetic fertilizers or toxic pesticides, these recipient organizations serve as vital pillars for sustainable community development. This year's Gardens for Good recipients reflect the incredible breadth of community-led organic food initiatives taking root across North America. From urban farms and school-based growing programs to food sovereignty projects, community food security initiatives, youth education gardens and organizations serving underserved and underrepresented populations – the 2026 winners demonstrate that there is no single model for creating impact.

Through its Gardens for Good grant program, Nature's Path continues its long-standing mission to foster equitable, environmentally sound food systems across North America. To learn more about the Gardens for Good program and explore the impactful work of this year's winners, visit naturespath.com/pages/gardens-for-good.

ABOUT NATURE'S PATH ORGANIC FOODS

Nature's Path Organic Foods is a privately held, family-owned company, producing USDA and Canadian Certified Organic, Regenerative Organic Certified and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast, baking, and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line— socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature's Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature's Path®, Nature's Path Flour®, Anita's Organic Mill®, Love Crunch®, Qi'a®, Que Pasa®, Flax Plus®, EnviroKidz®, and Love Child Organics®. Founded in 1985, Nature's Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its three facilities in Canada and the United States. For more information, visit http://www.naturespath.com or follow on Instagram @NaturesPathOrganic.

SOURCE Nature's Path Foods Inc.