Nature's Path Debuts First Certified Organic Granola Inspired by Dubai Chocolate Trend, Expanding Love Crunch Dessert-Inspired Granola Line

New Love Crunch Organic Granola Flavors including Dubai Style Chocolate and Blueberry Cream build on the breakout success of Gluten Free Strawberry Cheesecake

RICHMOND, BC, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Nature's Path Organic Foods, North America's largest independent organic breakfast and snack brand, is transforming a viral global dessert trend into an everyday organic indulgence with the launch of Love Crunch Dubai Style Chocolate Granola. This is the first certified organic granola inspired by the trending Dubai chocolate flavor, featuring organic whole grains, Fair Trade dark chocolate, and real whole pistachios. Joining the launch is Love Crunch Dark Chocolate & Blueberry Cream Granola, a fruit-forward blend made with organic blueberries, Fair Trade dark chocolate, and 15g of whole grains per serving.

Love Crunch Dark Chocolate & Blueberry Cream, Dubai Style Chocolate and Gluten Free Strawberry Cheesecake (CNW Group/Nature's Path Foods Inc.)

These launches build on the momentum of Love Crunch Gluten Free Strawberry Cheesecake Granola, one of the brand's most successful product introductions to date. The flavor has exceeded expectations—earning near-perfect consumer ratings and driving an 85% increase in demand over original forecasts, with strong early sell-through across retailers.

From day one, Strawberry Cheesecake captured consumer attention by combining indulgent flavor with organic, gluten-free ingredients—reinforcing Nature's Path's strategy of delivering dessert-inspired granola without compromise. Building on that success, the brand is continuing to bring viral food trends and premium indulgent flavor pairings into the organic granola category, starting with Dubai Style Chocolate.

"The Dubai chocolate trend didn't just show up—it quickly became a global viral sensation," said Arjan Stephens, president of Nature's Path. "We saw an opportunity to be the first to bring this incredible chocolate and pistachio pairing into granola and do it in a way only Nature's Path can with certified organic ingredients and Fair Trade chocolate. Love Crunch Dubai Style Chocolate delivers bold flavor, indulgence and versatility."

Indulgence with Impact

All Love Crunch products, including Dubai Style Chocolate, Dark Chocolate & Blueberry Cream, and Gluten Free Strawberry Cheesecake, are:

USDA Certified Organic

Non-GMO Project Verified

Made with organic whole grains and Fair Trade chocolate

Each purchase also supports Nature's Path's Bite4Bite program, which has donated $57 million worth of organic food to food banks across North America since its inception in 2010. In celebration of this milestone year, the brand is marking the impact through a series of community initiatives through its Sweet 16 Acts of Love campaign which provides additional food donations at events in 16 cities across America.

"Love Crunch granola has always proven you don't have to compromise between indulgence and purpose," said Dr. Rimjhim Duggal Stephens, health and nutrition strategist for Nature's Path and co-founder of Love Crunch. "Every purchase helps provide meals to those in need—turning everyday moments into meaningful impact."

Where to Buy

Love Crunch Dubai Style Chocolate and Dark Chocolate & Blueberry Cream are available now on NaturesPath.com, as well as at Target and Kroger stores nationwide. Love Crunch Gluten Free Strawberry Cheesecake is also available online and at select retailers across North America.

For more information or to find a store near you, visit www.naturespath.com.

ABOUT LOVE CRUNCH

Love Crunch brings you heart-warming indulgence with a delicious organic taste. Each Love Crunch granola and cereal is made with carefully sourced, premium and certified-organic ingredients. Each bite is filled with the most irresistibly delicious flavors, from rich Italian dark chocolate, creamy peanut butter, sweet strawberries, tangy raspberries, and tropical coconut. Inspired by their love, Arjan and Rimjhim, founders of Love Crunch, blended all their favorite decadent and indulgent ingredients together to create an extraordinarily wonderful tasting granola as a wedding favor. Their guests loved it - and Love Crunch was born. Every Love Crunch product helps give something back to the world through the Bite4Bite program, where Love Crunch donates a minimum of $2 million worth of food every year to food banks in North America. To learn more about Love Crunch, visit www.naturespath.com/en-us/love-crunch/ or follow on social media.

ABOUT NATURE'S PATH ORGANIC FOODS

Nature's Path Organic Foods is a privately held, family-owned company, producing USDA and Canadian Certified Organic, Regenerative Organic Certified and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast, baking, and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line— socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature's Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature's Path®, Nature's Path Flour®, Anita's Organic Mill®, Love Crunch®, Qi'a®, Que Pasa®, Flax Plus®, EnviroKidz®, and Love Child Organics®. Founded in 1985, Nature's Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its three facilities in Canada and the United States. For more information, visit http://www.naturespath.com or follow on X @NaturesPath and Instagram @NaturesPathOrganic.

SOURCE Nature's Path Foods Inc.