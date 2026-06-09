From the Ground Up: Nature's Path Invests in Organic Community Gardens; Expanding Organic Food Access Across North America

16th Annual Gardens for Good Program opens applications to projects improving food access, education, and community connection

RICHMOND, BC, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Nature's Path Organic Foods, North America's largest independent organic breakfast and snack food brand, is now accepting applications for its annual Gardens for Good grant program. Celebrating its 16th year, the initiative supports organic community gardens and urban farming projects working to expand access to fresh, healthy organic food and strengthen communities across the U.S. and Canada.

Gardens for Good 2025 winner, Kids Right to Know Community Garden in Ontario, Canada

This year, Nature's Path will award fifteen $3,000 grants — totaling $45,000 in funding — to organic community gardens and urban agriculture initiatives making a meaningful local impact. Ten grants will support organizations in the United States, with five grants awarded in Canada. Applications will be accepted from June 9 through July 7, 2026.

"At Nature's Path, we believe more communities should have access to organic food and the nourishment it provides," said Jyoti Stephens, Vice President of Mission and Strategy at Nature's Path. "For 16 years, Gardens for Good has supported communities growing organic food and building resilience locally. We're proud to continue backing organizations creating meaningful, community-led change."

Since launching in 2010, Gardens for Good has awarded more than $1 million in grants to nearly 150 organic community gardens across North America—surpassing its original giving goal three years ahead of schedule. The program reflects Nature's Path's ongoing commitment to organic food, environmental stewardship and improving equitable access to nutritious food, while also empowering communities to build grassroots capacity and advance food sovereignty on their own terms.

Nature's Path encourages applications from gardens serving underrepresented and underserved communities, including programs focused on food insecurity, education, youth engagement and culturally inclusive growing practices. Eligible applicants must be registered nonprofit organizations located in the U.S. or Canada.

Organic farming is a way of growing food that works in harmony with nature—prioritizing soil health, biodiversity, and sustainable practices while avoiding toxic pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, and genetically modified organisms. By nurturing healthier ecosystems, organic agriculture helps protect pollinators, improve soil fertility, and support long-term food security, making it a critical foundation for building more resilient and equitable food systems.

To learn more about the Gardens for Good grant program or apply by July 7, 2026, visit naturespath.com/pages/gardens-for-good.

ABOUT NATURE'S PATH ORGANIC FOODS

Nature's Path Organic Foods is a privately held, family-owned company, producing USDA and Canadian Certified Organic, Regenerative Organic Certified and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast, baking, and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line— socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature's Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature's Path®, Nature's Path Flour®, Anita's Organic Mill®, Love Crunch®, Qi'a®, Que Pasa®, Flax Plus®, EnviroKidz®, and Love Child Organics®. Founded in 1985, Nature's Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its three facilities in Canada and the United States. For more information, visit http://www.naturespath.com or follow on X @NaturesPath and Instagram @NaturesPathOrganic.

SOURCE Nature's Path Foods Inc.