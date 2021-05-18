Rooted Legal PC Relocates and Expands Headquarters in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esteemed Northern California-based law firm, Rooted Legal PC (Rooted Legal), has moved and expanded its headquarters to better serve existing and future clients. Dedicated to providing exceptional legal services for a diverse collection of corporate and business clients worldwide, Rooted Legal's new location is 925 L Street, Suite 1180, Sacramento, Ca. - conveniently located across from the California State Capital and a few blocks from both the Superior Court of California, County of Sacramento, and the United States District Court, Eastern District of California.

Trevor Carson

"Establishing an operating hub in the California Capital is an integral part of our dynamic and exciting growth strategy," said Trevor Carson, Rooted Legal's Managing Partner. "We strive to provide attentive, creative, accessible and optimistic services to support business operations of companies throughout Northern California and beyond."

Rooted Legal services clientele in a wide range of industries, including food and agriculture, construction, energy, professional services and cannabis. In particular, the firm provides services for regulatory compliance, corporate and transactional, permitting, and litigation to businesses in the evolving cannabis industry. It has assisted with millions of square feet of indoor and outdoor cultivation facilities, including large cannabis campuses. In addition, it offers a variety of alternative fee structures and maintains an online portal for clients to access important information on their matters.

"This new location is in the heart of Northern California with easy access to neighboring jurisdictions and central to some of the world's most robust cannabis regions," Carson said. "We are a tech-savvy firm operating on fresh and energetic ideas. The practice of law is always changing and we make every effort to incorporate new technological developments that offer a better experience for our clients."

Carson has more than ten years of legal experience and is the current President of the Sacramento County Bar Association. His natural fascination with businesses and his entrepreneurial spirit led him to an undergraduate degree in business and a juris doctorate degree emphasizing business law. Carson is a Sacramento native and a McGeorge School of Law graduate.

About Rooted Legal PC

Rooted Legal PC provides a wide range of legal services to businesses in the greater Sacramento region, as well as throughout the United States and internationally. The law firm's primary practice areas are business, cannabis and civil litigation. The law firm is located in Sacramento at 925 L Street, Suite 1180, Sacramento, Ca., 95814. For more information, please visit www.rootedlegal.com.

Media Contact:

Trevor Carson

[email protected]

(916) 669-8400

SOURCE Rooted Legal PC