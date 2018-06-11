Rootella BR™ Becomes First Mycorrhizal Inoculant Registered for Commercial Use in Brazil

MOSHAV MAZOR, Israel and JOINVILLE, Brazil, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundwork BioAg, Ltd. and NovaTero, Ltd. are pleased to announce that Rootella BR™ mycorrhizal inoculant has achieved commercial registration of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (MAPA) for application as a seed treatment on soybean and corn. NovaTero has started selling this product in Brazil under the name Rootella BR™.

Efficacy trials on corn and soybean were conducted on six sites across Brazil, under varied climatic conditions and on numerous soil types. Three levels of phosphorus fertilizer were tested, including commercial standard for each site. Rootella BR™ performed exceptionally well, increasing yields above 11% in each and every treatment - on both crops, under all fertilization regimes and in all sites. Most yield improvements were considered statistically significant, and Rootella BR™'s impact was typically higher under reduced phosphorus rates. Yields of untreated crops were normal for the season, i.e. 4-8 t/ha for corn, and 2-4 t/ha for soybean, depending on the site and conditions.

"NovaTero did a great job carrying out field trials over the last two years, and the results speak for themselves," states Dan Grotsky, VP Sales and Marketing at Groundwork BioAg. "Now that we have received commercial product registration, we expect to ramp up sales rapidly in this new market. Brazil is thirsty for cost-effective mycorrhiza, and this sizable market will quickly become one of our main foci," he adds.

Bernardo Arnaud, NovaTero´s Chairman of the Board, claims that "Rootella BR™ is a pioneering product in Brazil, as a few other companies tried to register their mycorrhiza-based products over the last decades but failed to validate efficacy and repeatability of results. Our product passed summa cum laude and impressed everybody involved in the validation and commercial trials. We look forward to expanding the awareness and kicking off the official application of mycorrhizal fungi in Brazil on an industrial scale. And, of course, expanding the range of our collaboration with Groundwork BioAg."

About Groundwork BioAg

Let your ground work.

Groundwork BioAg, Ltd produces cost-effective mycorrhizal inoculants for commercial agriculture. Natural mycorrhizal fungi improve soil nutrient uptake in 90% of all plant species. When applied to agriculture, mycorrhizal inoculants increase crop yields, especially under stress conditions. Growers can also reduce fertilizer application rates, notably phosphorus. Groundwork BioAg's uniquely vigorous and highly concentrated Rootella™ products have demonstrated impressive field trial results in several major crops, such as corn, soybean, tomato, pepper, onion and potato. Rootella™ inoculants are currently registered and sold in several territories (including the US) and are suitable for organic farming. For more information, please visit www.groundworkbioag.com.

About NovaTero

NovaTero is a Brazilian distributor of inputs for agricultural production. In March 2018, after an extensive series of validation tests in several different regions of Brazil, resulting in impressive two-digits yield increases each and every time, the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture granted NovaTero the highly-coveted registration of Rootella BR™, a cost-effective inoculant based on arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi (AMF). NovaTero is now the only company allowed to supply the giant agricultural market of Brazil with mycorrhizae, so that Brazilian farmers can take advantage of the same natural method of crop enhancement that foreign farmers use for soy, corn, wheat, rice, barley, oat and black beans, with its best seller product, Rootella BR™. NovaTero is committed to bringing the best solutions to Brazilian farms so that farmers can have cleaner soil, stronger crops and better results per hectare than ever before.

