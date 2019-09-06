Rootella® Mycorrhizal Inoculants Registered for Commercial Use in Canada

MOSHAV MAZOR, Israel, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundwork BioAg, Ltd. is pleased to announce that Rootella® F, Rootella® G, Rootella® S and Rootella® WP mycorrhizal inoculants have all been approved for commercial use by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). These product registrations follow similar achievements in additional territories, including the United States, Brazil, Ukraine, and Belgium.

Dan Grotsky, VP Sales and Marketing at Groundwork BioAg, states, "Canadian agriculture represents an opportunity of 22 million hectares of relevant row crops, such as soybean, corn and wheat, as well as specialty crops, including lentil, beans, peas, and potatoes. Now that Rootella® products have achieved commercial registration, Groundwork BioAg is evaluating several potential channel partners to penetrate and effectively serve this target market."

Each Rootella® product is formulated to accommodate specific cultivation methods. The four products currently registered in Canada cover the gamut of Canadian crops, from seed treatment and in-furrow applications for row crops and specialty crops, to nursery and transplantation applications for vegetables and trees.

Canadian farmers stand to increase crop yields while saving on fertilizer and protecting their crops from various types of stress. All Rootella® products are biological, 100% natural and suitable for regenerative agriculture.

About Groundwork BioAg

Groundwork BioAg, Ltd. produces effective mycorrhizal inoculants for commercial agriculture. Natural mycorrhizal fungi improve soil nutrient uptake in 90% of all plant species. When applied to agriculture, mycorrhizal inoculants increase crop yields, especially under stress conditions.

Growers may also reduce fertilizer application rates, notably phosphorus. Groundwork BioAg's uniquely vigorous and highly concentrated Rootella® products have demonstrated impressive field trial results in several major crops, such as corn, soybean, lentil, bean, tomato, pepper, onion and potato. Rootella® inoculants are currently registered and sold in several territories (including the US) and are suitable for organic farming. The company is backed by leading agriculture-focused venture capital funds, including ICV, Middleland Capital and AgriNation.

