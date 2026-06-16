Rooter Hero Celebrates Father's Day with Giveaway Honoring Everyday Heroes

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air has launched its Father's Day Giveaway, giving residents throughout its service areas in Greater Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Jose, Phoenix, Tucson, and beyond the opportunity to nominate a deserving Dad to receive a $200 Topgolf gift card.

The giveaway is open now through Father's Day, Sunday, June 21. Community members can submit nominations online by completing the official entry form at https://www.rooterhero.com/fathersday/.

Promotional graphic for Rooter Hero’s Father’s Day Giveaway featuring the headline “He’s Someone’s Hero” and offering a $200 Topgolf gift card. The design includes a large blue gift bow, an image of a Topgolf venue and gift card, and the Rooter Hero mascot and logo at the bottom.

The winner will be selected on Monday, 6/22, following the close of entries, and announced on Rooter Hero's social media channels. Rooter Hero will also contact the winner directly using the phone number submitted through the entry form.

"It's time to say thank you to that one father figure who's always there when you need him," said Rooter Hero co-founder and CEO John Akhoian. "This giveaway is our way of recognizing the everyday heroes who consistently show up for us."

Participants are encouraged to take a moment this Father's Day season to share the story of someone who has made an impact in their lives.

Know a dad, stepdad, grandpa, uncle, or another father figure who deserves recognition? Submit your nomination at https://www.rooterhero.com/fathersday/ before Sunday, June 21.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need to be an existing Rooter Hero customer?

No. Anyone within our service areas is eligible and welcome to enter.

Is there a cost to enter the giveaway?

No. Rooter Hero's Father's Day Giveaway is free to enter!

How many times can I enter?

You are allowed one entry per person.

What does the winner receive?

The winner will receive a $200 Topgolf gift card.

If selected, how do I collect my prize?

The winner will be announced on Rooter Hero's social media channels (Instagram and Facebook), and they will be contacted through the phone number provided on the form at the time of entry.

About Rooter Hero

Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air is a leading provider of commercial and residential plumbing and drain services. The company serves homeowners across Southern California, Sacramento, the Bay Area, and Arizona. Known for fast, reliable service and a community-first approach, Rooter Hero offers comprehensive plumbing solutions delivered by licensed professionals.

To learn more about Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air, call 1-833-806-4057 or visit www.rooterhero.com. To keep up to date with Rooter Hero's current coupons and specials, visit www.rooterhero.com/coupons.

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SOURCE Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air