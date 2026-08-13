Rooter Hero Launches Back-to-School Giveaway to Support Teachers Across California and Arizona

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air has launched its Back-to-School Giveaway, giving community members throughout its service areas in Northern California, Southern California, and Arizona the opportunity to nominate a teacher for a chance to win support toward their classroom wishlist.

Illustration featuring the Rooter Hero Plumbing logo surrounded by colorful school supplies and plumbing tools, including pencils, a ruler, notebook, wrench, pipe wrench, plunger, and other tools, on a lined notebook-paper background.

The giveaway is open now through Sunday, August 23. Community members can submit a nomination online by completing the official entry form at https://www.rooterhero.com/back-to-school-giveaway/, sharing why the teacher deserves to win, along with a link to the teacher's classroom wishlist.

Three winners will be selected on Monday, August 24 (one from Northern California, one from Southern California, and one from Arizona), each receiving a donation applied to their classroom wishlist.

This year's Back-to-School Giveaway is made possible in part by a generous donation from HomeGuru, a longtime Rooter Hero vendor partner. Rooter Hero extends its thanks to HomeGuru for the contribution, which allows the company to further help its community during this year's giveaway.

"Teachers give so much to their students, often reaching into their own pockets to make sure their students have what they need in the classroom," said Katherine Conchas, Brand Marketing Manager and Hero Helps Coordinator at Rooter Hero. "Our goal was to recognize teachers in each of our service areas, showing them that their dedication does not go unseen or unappreciated."

Know a teacher who's going above and beyond for their students? Submit a nomination at rooterhero.com/back-to-school-giveaway by Sunday, August 23.

About Rooter Hero

Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air is a leading provider of commercial and residential plumbing and drain services. The company serves homeowners across Southern California, Sacramento, the Bay Area, and Phoenix and Tucson. Known for fast, reliable service and a community-first approach, Rooter Hero offers comprehensive plumbing solutions delivered by licensed professionals.

To learn more about Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air, call 1-833-806-4057 or visit www.rooterhero.com. For the latest on Hero Helps initiatives, visit https://www.rooterhero.com/about-us/hero-helps/. To keep up to date with Rooter Hero's current coupons and specials, visit www.rooterhero.com/coupons. Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air