Rooter Hero Names Yuri Williams, Founder of A Future Superhero & Friends, Winner of Its Father's Day Giveaway

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air has announced Yuri Williams, founder of the Long Beach-based nonprofit A Future Superhero & Friends, as the winner of its Father's Day Giveaway. Williams was selected from nominations submitted across Rooter Hero's service areas, and he received a $200 Topgolf gift card in recognition of his years of community service.

Williams was nominated for his work leading A Future Superhero & Friends, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit he founded to provide food, clothing, and emergency assistance to the elderly, veterans, the unhoused, children, and animals, including visits to hospitalized children dressed as popular superheroes to lift their spirits. Since its founding, the organization has organized blood drives, toy drives, movie nights, and community outreach events across all 50 states.

"Every nomination we received this Father's Day told us about someone who shows up for the people around them, and Yuri's story does that in a way that's hard to top," said Rooter Hero spokesperson and Hero Helps Coordinator, Katherine Conchas. "Yuri embodies the kind of everyday heroism we wanted to celebrate this Father's Day."

To learn more about Williams' nonprofit and its work throughout Southern California and beyond, visit afuturesuperhero.com.

What's Next with Hero Helps

Next up, the Hero Helps team is turning its focus to local classrooms with a back-to-school initiative supporting teachers as they prepare for the new school year. Community members can nominate a deserving teacher online and share their classroom wish list for a chance to receive support from Hero Helps. Three teachers will be selected: one from Southern California, one from Northern California, and one from Arizona.

Nominations can be submitted at https://www.rooterhero.com/back-to-school-giveaway/ through August 23rd. Winners will be announced on August 24th.

About Rooter Hero

Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air is a leading provider of commercial and residential plumbing and drain services. The company serves homeowners across Southern California, Sacramento, the Bay Area, and Arizona. Known for fast, reliable service and a community-first approach, Rooter Hero offers comprehensive plumbing solutions delivered by licensed professionals.

To learn more about Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air, call 1-833-806-4057 or visit www.rooterhero.com. For the latest on Hero Helps initiatives, visit https://www.rooterhero.com/about-us/hero-helps/. To keep up to date with Rooter Hero's current coupons and specials, visit www.rooterhero.com/coupons. Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air