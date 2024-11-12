Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air expands Arizona footprint to Tucson

The Phoenix-based plumbing and air conditioning company will provide essential home services to area community members

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air, a plumbing company serving residential and commercial locations in California and Arizona, announced today it has expanded its Phoenix service area to include the Tucson market.

"We are excited to have an opportunity to provide our services to the residents of Tucson," said John Akhoian, co-founder and CEO of Rooter Hero. "At Rooter Hero, we dedicate ourselves to providing excellent plumbing services, and we wanted the residents of Tucson to be able to take advantage of the same services we provide to Phoenix."

Rooter Hero provides 24-hour emergency plumbing services in addition to new installation, repair and maintenance services.

"The demand for quality plumbing services continues to increase in Arizona," Akhoian said. "As homeowners and businesses seek more reliable and efficient solutions, we're committed to meeting their expectations with our expert service and professionalism."

Rooter Hero currently provides plumbing services to Arizona communities in Phoenix, Amado, Apache Junction, Arivaca, Avondale, Avra Valley, Carmen, Casas Adobes, Catalina, Catalina Foothills, Cave Creek, Chandler, Corona de Tucson, Drexel-Alvernon, Drexel-Heights, East Sahuarita, El Mirage, Flowing Wells, Fountain Hills, Gilbert, Glendale, Goodyear, Green Valley, Laveen, Littletown, Marana, Mesa, Oro Valley, Peoria, Picture Rocks, Queen Creek, Rillito, Rio Rico, Santa Rosa, Sasabe, Scottsdale, Sells, South Tucson, Summit, Sun City, Sun City West, Surprise, Tanque Verde, Tempe, Three Points, Tortolita, Tubac, Tucson, Tucson Estates, Tumacacori-Carmen, Vail, Valencia West and Youngstown.

For more information about Rooter Hero, please visit https://rooterhero.com/ or call 520-365-2091.

About Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air

Since 2011, Rooter Hero has been committed to providing the best in plumbing and drain services. With more than 100 years of plumbing heritage, the Rooter Hero team prides themselves on creating a memorable experience for each customer.

The company provides solutions for both residential and commercial needs and offers 24/7 emergency service. Operating in service area locations throughout California and Arizona, Rooter Hero offers options such as HVAC service and installation in select areas. For more information, please visit https://rooterhero.com or call 844-219-2215.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Rooter Hero