Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air expands HVAC services throughout Los Angeles County

The California-based home service company began adding HVAC installation and repair to its existing plumbing services in 2019

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air, a plumbing and HVAC company serving residential and commercial locations in California and Arizona, announced today that it has expanded its heating, ventilation and air conditioning services to include all of Los Angeles County.

Rooter Hero started as a California-based plumbing service company in 2011 but began moving into the HVAC installation and repair industry after it acquired an HVAC company in Phoenix in 2019.

"Expanding the Rooter Hero HVAC services brand throughout all of Los Angeles has been a priority for us, and we're thrilled that we have met that goal," said Rooter Hero co-founder and CEO John Akhoian. "We have offered the residents of Los Angeles County exceptional plumbing and drain cleaning services for more than a decade now, and it was a natural next step to add HVAC repair and maintenance to our roster of services, as well."

In addition to standard HVAC repair and maintenance service, the company also provides 24-hour emergency services in the markets where its HVAC repair is available. The company's plumbing division provides new installation, repair and maintenance solutions and emergency services for both residential and commercial customers.

The company currently services 13 metro areas in California and Arizona, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego and Phoenix. Akhoian said the company plans to expand its HVAC services in several other California counties throughout the year.

For more information about Rooter Here, please visit https://rooterhero.com/.

About Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air

Since 2011, Rooter Hero has been committed to providing the best in plumbing and drain services. With more than 90 years of plumbing experience, the Rooter Hero team prides themselves on creating a memorable experience for each customer.

The company provides solutions for both residential and commercial needs and offers 24/7 emergency service. Operating in service area locations throughout California and Arizona, Rooter Hero offers options such as HVAC service and installation in select areas. For more information, please visit https://rooterhero.com or call 844-219-2215.

