Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air looks back on a year of HeroTalk podcasts

News provided by

Rooter Hero

31 May, 2023, 07:03 ET

The plumbing and HVAC company has used the format to promote topics within the skilled trades industry and tackle customer and employee concerns regarding home service

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air, a plumbing and HVAC company serving residential and commercial locations in California and Arizona, launched its HeroTalk podcast in May of 2022, it hoped the format would give its experts a chance to talk directly to and with others personally affected by the skilled trades industry.

Now, with nearly 50 episodes and a year of episodes under its belt, its hosts have discussed everything from Rooter Hero cofounder and CEO John Akhoian's life lessons to the traits of rockstar employees and managing customer expectations.

Continue Reading
Rooter Hero's podcast, HeroTalk, turns a year old this month. Its hosts have used the format to promote topics within the skilled trades industry and tackle customer and employee concerns.
Rooter Hero's podcast, HeroTalk, turns a year old this month. Its hosts have used the format to promote topics within the skilled trades industry and tackle customer and employee concerns.

"HeroTalk has been a fanatic conduit to provide information, advice and hot takes to our audience," Akhoian said. "We've tried to keep the topic list diverse while still discussing things that should appeal to both employees within the industry and to customers who are looking to learn more about skilled trades and what we do."

The podcast features Rooter Hero Contact Center Manager David Powers and Social Media Coordinator Katherine "Kat" Conchas. Powers and Conches have already interviewed several company experts and given their opinions on a variety of thought-provoking topics, including "7 Cardinal Rules for Directors of First Impressions" and "Stacking Weaknesses (And Why You Shouldn't Do That)."

"The goal of this podcast has always been to be both informative and entertaining," Powers said. "We've made it our mission to keep the topics fresh and offer a new perspective on issues that most podcasts don't provide. This way our discussions are always lively and hold the listener's interest. After a year, we're proud of what we've accomplished."

The podcast airs every Thursday and is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon and Spotify.

About Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air

Since 2011, Rooter Hero has been committed to providing the best in plumbing and drain services. With more than 100 years of plumbing heritage, the Rooter Hero team prides themselves on creating a memorable experience for each customer.

The company provides solutions for both residential and commercial needs and offers 24/7 emergency service. Operating in service area locations throughout California and Arizona, Rooter Hero offers options such as HVAC service and installation in select areas. For more information, please visit https://rooterhero.com or call 844-219-2215.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
[email protected]

SOURCE Rooter Hero

Also from this source

Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air expands HVAC services throughout Los Angeles County

Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air increases its California reach with new location

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.