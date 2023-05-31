Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air looks back on a year of HeroTalk podcasts

The plumbing and HVAC company has used the format to promote topics within the skilled trades industry and tackle customer and employee concerns regarding home service

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air, a plumbing and HVAC company serving residential and commercial locations in California and Arizona, launched its HeroTalk podcast in May of 2022, it hoped the format would give its experts a chance to talk directly to and with others personally affected by the skilled trades industry.

Now, with nearly 50 episodes and a year of episodes under its belt, its hosts have discussed everything from Rooter Hero cofounder and CEO John Akhoian's life lessons to the traits of rockstar employees and managing customer expectations.

Rooter Hero's podcast, HeroTalk, turns a year old this month. Its hosts have used the format to promote topics within the skilled trades industry and tackle customer and employee concerns.

"HeroTalk has been a fanatic conduit to provide information, advice and hot takes to our audience," Akhoian said. "We've tried to keep the topic list diverse while still discussing things that should appeal to both employees within the industry and to customers who are looking to learn more about skilled trades and what we do."

The podcast features Rooter Hero Contact Center Manager David Powers and Social Media Coordinator Katherine "Kat" Conchas. Powers and Conches have already interviewed several company experts and given their opinions on a variety of thought-provoking topics, including "7 Cardinal Rules for Directors of First Impressions" and "Stacking Weaknesses (And Why You Shouldn't Do That)."

"The goal of this podcast has always been to be both informative and entertaining," Powers said. "We've made it our mission to keep the topics fresh and offer a new perspective on issues that most podcasts don't provide. This way our discussions are always lively and hold the listener's interest. After a year, we're proud of what we've accomplished."

The podcast airs every Thursday and is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon and Spotify.

About Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air

Since 2011, Rooter Hero has been committed to providing the best in plumbing and drain services. With more than 100 years of plumbing heritage, the Rooter Hero team prides themselves on creating a memorable experience for each customer.

The company provides solutions for both residential and commercial needs and offers 24/7 emergency service. Operating in service area locations throughout California and Arizona, Rooter Hero offers options such as HVAC service and installation in select areas. For more information, please visit https://rooterhero.com or call 844-219-2215.

