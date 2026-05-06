Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air Participates in Southern California Facilities Expo in Anaheim

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air recently participated in the Southern California Facilities Expo, held April 8–9, 2026, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. The event brought together facilities engineers, maintenance professionals, and industry leaders from across the region to explore innovative solutions for building operations, maintenance, and energy efficiency.

Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air booth at the Southern California Facilities Expo. Caption: “Pictured left to right are Janet Donelan, Julia Rodriguez, and Katherine Conchas. The team stands behind the Rooter Hero display, where they engaged attendees and shared insights into the company’s commercial plumbing capabilities.

At the event, Rooter Hero exhibited as Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air while representing its commercial services division, Service Hero. The team connected with professionals from a wide range of industries, including healthcare, education, manufacturing, and property management.

"Events like the Southern California Facilities Expo give us the opportunity to connect directly with other industry experts and facility managers from across the region," said Katherine Conchas, Brand Marketing Manager for Rooter Hero. "We were proud to attend as Rooter Hero while showcasing the strength of our commercial division, Service Hero."

Through in-person conversations, the Rooter Hero team shared its approach to commercial services, including preventive maintenance programs, emergency response capabilities, and scalable solutions for large facilities.

About Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air

Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air is a leading provider of residential and commercial plumbing, drain, and sewer services across California and Arizona. Known for its fast, reliable service and customer-first approach, Rooter Hero delivers high-quality solutions tailored to homeowners and large-scale facilities alike. Through its commercial division, Service Hero, the company offers specialized services designed to meet the demands of complex commercial environments.

To learn more about Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air, visit https://www.rooterhero.com. To learn more about available specials, visit https://www.rooterhero.com/coupons. To learn more about Rooter Hero's commercial division, visit https://www.serviceheros.com/. Media contact: [email protected].

SOURCE Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air