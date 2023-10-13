Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air purchases Candu Plumbing in the San Fernando Valley

News provided by

Rooter Hero

13 Oct, 2023, 07:05 ET

The California-based plumbing and HVAC company's new location will allow the local team to grow and scale the business 

LOS ANGELES , Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air, a plumbing and HVAC company serving residential and commercial locations in California and Arizona, announced today that it has added San Fernando Valley plumbing company Candu Plumbing & Rooter to its family of home service businesses.

Continue Reading
Rooter Hero's new location in the San Fernando Valley will allow the local team to expand its services to area residents.
Rooter Hero's new location in the San Fernando Valley will allow the local team to expand its services to area residents.

"We are very fortunate to add Candu Plumbing to our expanding network of home service providers," said Rooter Hero cofounder and CEO John Akhoian. "Candu Plumbing & Rooter comes to Rooter Hero with an excellent reputation in the San Fernando Valley. The plumbing expertise they bring to the table will help Rooter Hero expand our services to the residents there. Candu's commitment to their customers to provide excellent plumbing and rooter services will remain the same."

Former Candu Plumbing & Rooter owner Gorge Salcedo will remain with the company, serving as a field supervisor at the new Rooter Hero location.

Akhoian said that while all Rooter Hero locations provide competitive pricing, quality work and professional service, each office has an independent management structure.

"Many of our locations are green-fielded, but some are purchased from a local business owner," he said. "Each of our offices have a unique management system even though all the locations are run through the company's corporate office. When we do purchase a location from a local owner, we want the owner to stay with the company if possible, either as a general manager or in some other supervisory role."

Salcedo said his team looks forward to the expansion opportunities available to them.

"For nearly 20 years, we have fixed, installed and helped maintain various plumbing systems throughout the San Fernando Valley, and now we're thrilled to be a part of the Rooter Hero family," he said. "We plan to continue the professional service we have always provided now that we're under the Rooter Hero umbrella."

Candu Plumbing provides plumbing, gas line repair and installation, drain cleaning and rooter services to residents of Burbank, Canoga Park, Chatsworth, Granada Hills, Northridge, Pasadena, San Fernando Valley and Van Nuys, California communities.

About Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air

Since 2011, Rooter Hero has been committed to providing the best in plumbing and drain services. With more than 100 years of plumbing heritage, the Rooter Hero team prides themselves on creating a memorable experience for each customer.

The company provides solutions for both residential and commercial needs and offers 24/7 emergency service. Operating in service area locations throughout California and Arizona, Rooter Hero offers options such as HVAC service and installation in select areas. For more information, please visit https://rooterhero.com or call 844-219-2215.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE Rooter Hero

Also from this source

Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air looks back on a year of HeroTalk podcasts

Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air looks back on a year of HeroTalk podcasts

When Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air, a plumbing and HVAC company serving residential and commercial locations in California and Arizona, launched its...
Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air expands HVAC services throughout Los Angeles County

Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air expands HVAC services throughout Los Angeles County

Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air, a plumbing and HVAC company serving residential and commercial locations in California and Arizona, announced today that...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.