Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air purchases Candu Plumbing in the San Fernando Valley

The California-based plumbing and HVAC company's new location will allow the local team to grow and scale the business

LOS ANGELES , Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air, a plumbing and HVAC company serving residential and commercial locations in California and Arizona, announced today that it has added San Fernando Valley plumbing company Candu Plumbing & Rooter to its family of home service businesses.

Rooter Hero's new location in the San Fernando Valley will allow the local team to expand its services to area residents.

"We are very fortunate to add Candu Plumbing to our expanding network of home service providers," said Rooter Hero cofounder and CEO John Akhoian. "Candu Plumbing & Rooter comes to Rooter Hero with an excellent reputation in the San Fernando Valley. The plumbing expertise they bring to the table will help Rooter Hero expand our services to the residents there. Candu's commitment to their customers to provide excellent plumbing and rooter services will remain the same."

Former Candu Plumbing & Rooter owner Gorge Salcedo will remain with the company, serving as a field supervisor at the new Rooter Hero location.

Akhoian said that while all Rooter Hero locations provide competitive pricing, quality work and professional service, each office has an independent management structure.

"Many of our locations are green-fielded, but some are purchased from a local business owner," he said. "Each of our offices have a unique management system even though all the locations are run through the company's corporate office. When we do purchase a location from a local owner, we want the owner to stay with the company if possible, either as a general manager or in some other supervisory role."

Salcedo said his team looks forward to the expansion opportunities available to them.

"For nearly 20 years, we have fixed, installed and helped maintain various plumbing systems throughout the San Fernando Valley, and now we're thrilled to be a part of the Rooter Hero family," he said. "We plan to continue the professional service we have always provided now that we're under the Rooter Hero umbrella."

Candu Plumbing provides plumbing, gas line repair and installation, drain cleaning and rooter services to residents of Burbank, Canoga Park, Chatsworth, Granada Hills, Northridge, Pasadena, San Fernando Valley and Van Nuys, California communities.

About Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air

Since 2011, Rooter Hero has been committed to providing the best in plumbing and drain services. With more than 100 years of plumbing heritage, the Rooter Hero team prides themselves on creating a memorable experience for each customer.

The company provides solutions for both residential and commercial needs and offers 24/7 emergency service. Operating in service area locations throughout California and Arizona, Rooter Hero offers options such as HVAC service and installation in select areas. For more information, please visit https://rooterhero.com or call 844-219-2215.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE Rooter Hero