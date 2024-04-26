Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air's employees host clothing drive for Hope the Mission shelters

The California-based home service company's Hero Helps division works year-round to raise donations and provide volunteers to a variety of charitable organizations

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its highly-active Hero Helps initiative, Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air, a plumbing and HVAC company serving residential and commercial locations in California, Arizona and Nevada, recently coordinated a clothing drive and donated several bags and boxes of clothing to Hope the Mission to be sold at the rescue mission's thrift stores.

Rooter Hero Social Media Coordinator Katherine Conchas, left, and Hero Helps Coordinator Magda Elizondo pose with the boxes and bags of clothing donated by Rooter Hero employees to Hope the Mission to be sold in the mission's thrift stores.

"At Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air, we take the word 'hero' to heart," said Rooter Hero co-founder and CEO John Akhoian. "Our employees want our community to thrive, and giving back to our community is one way to ensure that. Through our Hero Helps initiatives, we provide our team with several opportunities to help their neighbors through donations and volunteering. We are proud that the clothing we collected for Hope the Mission will be used to raise more funds for their admirable work."

Hero Helps is a division of Rooter Hero that partners with charities to give back to the community. In the past, Rooter Hero has installed home service equipment at the Good Shepherd Center for Women and Children, provided meals to Ronald McDonald House, and planted trees and cleaned beaches in honor of Earth Day.

The plumbing and HVAC company held a clothing drive throughout the month of March and the first part of April to provide several bags of clothing to Hope the Mission.

The mission, formerly known as Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, works to prevent, reduce and eliminate poverty, hunger and homelessness in the Los Angeles Valley region. Hope the Mission operates several residential facilities, help centers and emergency shelters, and the group runs six thrift stores that raise money for the group's causes.

"Rooter Hero employees really came through for those people in Los Angeles who are struggling with homelessness and the complex issues that they face as a result," said Hero Helps Coordinator Magda Elizondo. "We are thankful for our personal successes, and our employees want to share those successes with others. This clothing drive is just one more example of the Rooter Hero family working together to help other families in need."

For more information about Rooter Hero, please visit https://rooterhero.com/.

About Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air

Since 2011, Rooter Hero has been committed to providing the best in plumbing and drain services. With more than 100 years of plumbing heritage, the Rooter Hero team prides themselves on creating a memorable experience for each customer.

The company provides solutions for both residential and commercial needs and offers 24/7 emergency service. Operating in service area locations throughout California, Arizona and Nevada, Rooter Hero offers options such as HVAC service and installation in select areas. For more information, please visit https://rooterhero.com or call 844-219-2215.

