Rooter Hero Plumbing Opens in Tucson, Arizona, Bringing Trusted Plumbing Services to the Local Community

TUCSON, Ariz., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooter Hero Plumbing is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Tucson, Arizona. The expansion brings Rooter Hero's trusted, customer-first plumbing services to homeowners throughout the Tucson area, with a focus on reliable, high-quality plumbing solutions.

"Our goal is to provide dependable plumbing services that homeowners can trust," said John Akhoian, Founder of Rooter Hero. "We're excited to serve Tucson residents and become a reliable partner for their plumbing needs."

With this new location, Tucson residents now have access to Rooter Hero's full range of residential plumbing services, including drain cleaning, leak detection, sewer line services, water heater repair and installation, and general plumbing maintenance. Rooter Hero's team of licensed, experienced plumbers is committed to delivering prompt, reliable service to homeowners.

To celebrate the launch, Rooter Hero is offering a limited-time $47 drain-cleaning special available exclusively to Tucson customers.

Offer Details:

Promotion: $47 Drain Cleaning Special

$47 Drain Cleaning Special Service Area: Tucson, Arizona only

Tucson, Arizona only Service Type: Residential plumbing services only

Residential plumbing services only Expiration: May 31, 2026

May 31, 2026 Restrictions: With proper access, up to 75 ft. Excludes Commercial. Yard drains, roof access, crawl spaces, and disassembling are not included. This coupon applies to ground-level clean-outs ONLY. Offers cannot be combined. Limit one per household. Coupon must be provided at the time of service. Tucson, AZ, ONLY.

Homeowners can take advantage of this introductory offer by calling to schedule service or booking online and referencing the Tucson drain cleaning special at the time of appointment.

About Rooter Hero Plumbing

Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air is a leading provider of commercial and residential plumbing and drain services across California and Arizona. Known for fast, reliable service and a community-first approach, Rooter Hero offers comprehensive plumbing solutions delivered by licensed professionals.

To learn more about Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air, call 1-833-806-4057 or visit www.rooterhero.com . To keep up to date with Rooter Hero's current coupons and specials, visit www.rooterhero.com/coupons . Media Contact: [email protected].

SOURCE Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air