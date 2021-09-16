Rooter Hero recommends a bathroom remodel before listing a home

"A bathroom remodel should always be done with the buyer in mind," said John Akhoian, co-founder and CEO of Rooter Hero. "Even if you're not planning to sell your home right away, bathroom remodels should err on the side of classic rather than trendy. For example, replacing your tub with a walk-in shower may be your preference, but most buyers still want at least one bathtub in the home."

Akhoian said that making sure a bathroom is fully functional is the first thing to consider. He said cleaning out or replacing old drains, ensuring the toilet is in good working order, checking that there are no leaks and servicing the home's water heater entices buyers.

"Fix the things that are broken first, then move onto the cosmetic changes," he said. "If cost prevents you from doing a full-scale remodel of your bathroom, there are still ways to improve it. Simply changing your bathroom fixtures, switching out your sink cabinets and updating the knobs adds value to your home and makes it more inviting."

Akhoian said that even doing a small one-day remodel of a home's bathroom can increase its appeal. He suggested other quick fixes such as a new coat of paint and replacing cracked tiles as easy fixes a homeowner can tackle.

Rooter Hero offers services such as video camera drain inspection, broken pipe repair, water heater repair and replacement and sewer line maintenance. For more information, visit https://rooterhero.com/.

About Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air

Since 2011, Rooter Hero has been committed to providing the best in plumbing and drain services. With more than 90 years of plumbing experience, the Rooter Hero team prides themselves on creating a memorable experience for each customer.

The company provides solutions for both residential and commercial needs and offers 24/7 emergency service. Now operating in nine service area locations throughout California and Arizona, Rooter Hero offers options such as HVAC service and installation in select areas. For more information, please visit https://rooterhero.com or call 844-219-2215.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Rooter Hero