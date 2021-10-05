Rootine Partners With MMA Veteran And UFC Champion Matt Brown

Brown has been professionally competing for 20 years and shows no sign of slowing down. He announced his highly anticipated fight on December 4th just last week. He manages to stay on the top of his fitness game while also running and operating his gym Immortal Martial Arts Center and co-launching the coffee brand, Immortal Coffee. Rootine's Head of Brand, Lily Hecht-Leavitt, speaks to why Brown is an ideal brand ambassador: "Brown is not only an amazing athlete but also an incredible human being. He is respectful, focused and humble. He can outperform fighters half his age. His endurance is inspiring. Brown has fine-tuned his body through perseverance, diligence, and precision nutrition."

Brown echoes Hecht-Leavitt's enthusiasm, "As a professional athlete, I'm extremely aware of what goes into my body. Nutrition is the number one priority for me. When Rootine approached me I knew this was going to be a special partnership. Their fully personalized nutrition gives me a leg up against my competition."

Rootine CEO and co-founder, Rachel Soper Sanders shares, "We're all excited about how these partnerships extend the Rootine mission - empowering people to leverage their personal data to achieve optimal health - to new audiences. Matt, along with Miranda and Austin, are functioning at their optimal levels. Like other Rootine members, they are high-achieving individuals improving focus, endurance, sleep, energy, and recovery through precision nutrition."

