Rootine Partners with NFL Defensive Star Brian Burns

Burns is entering his third year in the league. With that experience he understands how to read his body. Rootine's Head of Brand, Lily Hecht-Leavitt, speaks to why Burns is an ideal brand ambassador: "Brian is an elite athlete and a creative and humble individual who pushes ego aside, fully engaging with the brand. Brian has fine tuned his body through perseverance, diligence, and precision nutrition."

Burns echoes Hecht-Leavitt's enthusiasm, "As a professional athlete, we're constantly being hit up to represent a brand so it takes something special to catch my attention. Rootine stood out to me because they create a completely customized formula based on health data. They use the latest technologies to personalize micronutrients to achieve optimal performance."

This pivotal partnership is the first type for both parties. They look forward to bringing precision nutrition to the forefront of the intersection between health, technology, and sports.

Rootine CEO and co-founder, Rachel Soper Sanders shares, "The partnership is furthering our mission and elevating the Rootine member experience by reaching new and wider audiences. Brian is representative of our community members: an individual leveraging health data to make informed decisions in order to perform at his optimal level."

Rootine unlocks better health and daily performance with precision nutrition. Rootine's first product focuses on optimizing cellular nutrition through a personalized daily micronutrient membership. Rootine is differentiated in its process, unmatched data and insights, and unique delivery form factor. Rootine is helping thousands of members improve their health. Founded by Rachel Soper Sanders and Dr. Daniel Wallerstorfer, PhD in 2018, the company is building a remote-first team with headquarters in Nashville, TN.

https://rootine.co/

