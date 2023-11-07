Rootique DUO launches on Indiegogo, revolutionizing hair loss treatment with a 15s mess-free process

HONG KONG, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rootique, a startup that leverages technology to optimize the performance of hair loss solutions, announced today the launch of its pioneering product Rootique DUO, designed to simplify the application of topical hair loss treatments to boost the chance of achieving successful hair growth. 

Rootique DUO
For people experiencing hair loss, topical treatments like minoxidil have become a common choice to address their issues as it is clinically proven to work. However, many patients find it hard to stick to such a treatment plan, which can be messy and requires strict adherence over a long period. In fact, a recent study showed that over 85% of topical minoxidil users discontinued treatment, including patients that did not show negative clinical side effects.

Rootique saw an opportunity to change the game and created Rootique DUO, the world's first micro-misting hair loss treatment device. Its patent-design DuoTrace System and IntelliMist technology helps to finely spread hair tonic over the scalp, encouraging absorption and reducing mess compared to the traditional application method of using bare hands and a dropper, enabling users to apply minoxidil or any other hair tonic quickly and easily within just 15 seconds, and making it more likely for a user to stick to the treatment plan till they get to the point when hair growth results are seen.

Key Features of the Rootique DUO:

  1. The DuoTrace system, Rootique's exclusive patented design, perfectly parts the hair with the gentle precision of a fingertip.
  2. The DUO IntelliMist technology transforms hair tonic into 0.005mm nano particles for targeted application, enhancing absorption and delivering a unique scalp massage experience.
  3. DUO Red Light Therapy rejuvenates the scalp and follicles. Its 660nm medical-grade LED lights stimulate follicles for lusher hair.

Rootique believes in providing a more enjoyable and efficient experience for individuals dealing with hair loss, and its product Rootique DUO aims to empower users to regain control over their hair health. Rootique DUO is available for pre-order today starting at just $89 (MSRP: $149) through Indiegogo, with delivery starting in January 2024. 

About Rootique

Rootique was borne out of a vision to harness technology to combat hair loss. With this goal, it debuted Rootique DUO in November 2023 to become the must-have companion device for effective hair loss treatment. Rootique DUO is designed to solve pressing issues that users face when going through topical hair tonic treatment like Minoxidil. Its patent-design DuoTrace System, and IntelliMist technology helps to finely spread hair tonic over the scalp, encouraging absorption and reducing mess compared to the traditional application method of large liquid drops. The result: those battling hair loss are empowered to overcome the barriers of topical hair tonic treatment, taking a huge step toward achieving successful hair growth.

