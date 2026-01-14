Rootquotient Achieves the AWS AI Competency

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rootquotient, a global product engineering company, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) AI Competency. This specialization recognizes Rootquotient as an AWS Partner that helps customers and the AWS Partner Network (APN) drive the advancement of services, tools, and infrastructure pivotal for implementing AI technologies, including both generative and autonomous AI systems.

This designation recognizes Rootquotient's technical expertise and proven customer success across industries in building, integrating, and operationalizing AI-driven solutions using AWS technologies such as Amazon Bedrock.

Rootquotient achieved this designation across multiple categories, including Agentic AI Applications, Agentic AI Consulting Services, Generative AI Applications, and Generative AI Consulting Services.

The recognition differentiates Rootquotient for its technical proficiency in helping organizations move beyond experimentation into production-ready, enterprise-scale AI implementations.

Rootquotient possesses deep expertise in building solutions that can reason, plan, and execute complex business processes. By leveraging AWS technologies like Amazon Bedrock, the company has successfully deployed high-impact systems ranging from intelligent process automation to hyper-personalized content generation.

"Achieving the AWS AI Competency reflects the depth of engineering capability we have built on AWS and our focus on delivering AI systems designed for real-world use," said Parthasarathi Raghavan, CTO at Rootquotient. "Our team is dedicated to helping customers achieve their goals by leveraging the agility and pace of innovation of AWS".

The AWS Competency Program connects customers with AWS Partners who possess extensive knowledge and technical expertise in using AWS technologies.

Rather than treating AI as a standalone experiment, Rootquotient helps businesses optimize complex workflows and manage autonomous customer operations through a product-first engineering lens.

Rootquotient leverages this deep AWS knowledge to bridge the gap between sophisticated model development and real-world application, ensuring that AI-driven products are scalable, governed, and purpose-built for measurable business outcomes.

Clients have already seen measurable impact from this approach. "Rootquotient has saved us 25%- 30% of the time we dedicated to our previous software," said Aseem Saini, Director of Marketing at Ecom Logistics. "Rootquotient is great and flexible. They accommodate our requests and always work toward the success of the project."

About Rootquotient

Rootquotient is a globally recognized product engineering company that helps enterprises, scale-ups, and high-growth organizations design, build, and scale digital products. With a focus on product mindset, purposeful design, and engineering excellence, Rootquotient helps organizations solve complex business problems through technology. For more information about Rootquotient and its AI capabilities, visit www.rootquotient.com

