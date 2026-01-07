Roots' AI-Powered Document Indexing Accelerator Validated by Guidewire, Transforming Claims Processing with Automation

Roots demonstrated at Guidewire Connections how its new accelerator reduces manual document entry, speeds processing time, and reduces claims cycle times for ClaimCenter users

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots announced that its newly validated Accelerator is now available to Guidewire ClaimCenter users on Guidewire Cloud via the Guidewire Marketplace.

The Roots Accelerator, our Document Indexing AI Agent, helps eliminate a critical claims bottleneck: manual document processing that overwhelms adjusters with sorting and data entry instead of serving policyholders. The Roots AI Agent automatically monitors multiple channels, classifying more than 70 document types with 98%+ accuracy and extracting data directly into ClaimCenter. Delivering high levels of straight-through processing, claims teams gain instant capacity for high-value work while shortening claims handling times, eliminating duplicate reviews, and reducing third-party processing costs to deliver faster payments and superior customer experiences.

"Every day claims adjusters spend handling routine document classification is a day they're not serving policyholders in their time of need," said Chaz Perera, Co-Founder and CEO of Roots. "Our Document Indexing AI Agent, powered by InsurGPT™, changes that equation dramatically. By automating up to 90% of document processing with high levels of accuracy, we're giving claims teams their time back to focus on what matters: faster decisions, better outcomes, and superior customer experiences. Our integration with ClaimCenter means insurers can quickly deploy this capability within their existing infrastructure, accelerating time-to-value across their entire claims operation."

"Congratulations to Roots on the release of its Accelerator for Document Indexing AI Agent," said Will Murphy, Vice President, Technology Alliances and Marketplace for Guidewire. "Efficient claims document processing is critical for insurers to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Roots' AI-powered Accelerator can help users achieve faster, more accurate document handling, leading to improved operational excellence and claims outcomes."

About Roots

Roots is a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for the insurance industry. The company's agentic AI platform enables insurers to transform their operations with unmatched accuracy and speed. Roots' pre-trained, insurance-specific AI, InsurGPT™, delivers rapid time-to-value, measured in weeks, not months. Used by three of the top five P&C carriers and three of the top ten brokers, Roots enables brands to liberate their teams from complex workflows, allowing them to focus on what truly matters, delighting customers with superior service and care. For more information, visit www.roots.ai.

