Roots Automation Announces Appointment of Anand Rao as an Independent Director on Its Board

Rao brings more than 35 years' experience in AI research and consulting to evolve Roots Automation's industry-leading AI For Insurance.

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Automation – creator of the AI-powered Digital Coworker and the Roots Autonomous Workforce Platform – announces the appointment of Anand Rao, PhD MBA as Non-Executive Board Member.

Rao, a distinguished Services Professor of Applied Data Science and AI at the Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, PA, brings deep industry and consulting experience, collaborating with senior executives to structure, solve and manage critical issues facing their organizations. Through his leadership, Rao will play a key role in unlocking these technologies to deliver outstanding value for Roots' business and customers.

The focus of his current research includes operationalizing AI, responsible AI, systems thinking, ROI of AI, theory and practice of building agent-based models and digital twins, behavioral economics, and human decision-making – all areas that help lead Roots Automation's evolution of its InsurGPT™ generative AI product as a foundation for the company's industry-leading Digital Coworkers.

Formerly a Global Artificial Intelligence Leader for PwC, a Partner in their Data, Analytics, and AI practice, and the Innovation lead for AI in PwC's Products and Technology segment, Rao led a team of practitioners advising C-level executives to develop and implement advanced analytics and AI-based solutions across several industry sectors. His deep business domain knowledge, software engineering, statistical, and modeling expertise will deliver unique insights into the practice of 'data science' and artificial intelligence as they mainstream into the insurance business' ongoing digital business transformations.

John Cottongim, Roots Automation Co-Founder and CTO, added:

"We are extremely excited to have Anand join our board as an independent director. Anand brings a unique depth of practical and academic AI experience having held leadership positions within AI and Insurance at PWC and now as a Distinguished Service Professor of Applied Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. Anand's experience, along with his role at Carnegie Mellon University, will provide thought leadership from one of the top minds and top universities focused on AI today. We look forward to our partnership with Anand and the guidance he will provide as we deliver the future of Insurance via our Digital Coworker Platform."

Anand Rao is one of the world's foremost InsurTech researchers and practitioners. Named one of today's Top 25 Technology Leaders in Consulting, Rao received his PhD from University of Sydney (with a University Postgraduate Research Award-UPRA) in 1988 and an MBA (with Award of Distinction) from Melbourne Business School in 1997. He has also co-edited four books on Intelligent Agents and has published more than fifty papers on Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence in major journals, conferences, and workshops, as well as more than 100 articles in the business and trade press, including work for Insurance Thought Leadership (ITL) and Carrier Management.

