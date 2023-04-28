Roots Automation Appoints Vice President of Engineering

Patrick Bounaix to lead software development and drive product innovation

NEW YORK, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Automation , creator of the AI-powered Digital Coworker, today announced the appointment of Patrick Bounaix as Vice President of Engineering.

Bounaix has more than 15 years' experience leading, scaling, and delivering enterprise-grade product software and teams. He joins Roots Automation from Vestwell, a Financial Services platform specializing in workplace savings, where he was the Director of Engineering. While there, Bounaix successfully led and grew the Vestwell engineering department from a Seed-stage start-up to Series C.

Bounaix will lead Roots Automation's Technical Product Management and Software Engineering departments, where he will be responsible for scaling, innovating, and delivering Roots Automation's core technology, the Digital Coworker. He will also work closely with the Head of AI/ML, Ratish Dalvi, on R&D efforts.

"This is one of the most exciting opportunities in my career," said Bounaix. "Roots Automation is uniquely positioned to transform the workplace via Digital Coworkers. Moving light-years beyond traditional process automation, incorporating AI/ML into platform capabilities, Roots Automation enables workplace processes to dynamically improve, with better and more accurate results. We're at the forefront to enable and power the next level of enterprise productivity.

John Cottongim, CTO & Co-founder of Roots Automation added, "Patrick's experience in building and scaling software engineering teams will further bring to life our vision of AI-powered Digital Coworkers simplifying operations and improving underwriting and claims decision-making at Insurance companies. We look forward to his contributions and to share the team's outputs across our growing base of Insurance-focused enterprise customers".

About Roots Automation

Roots Automation combines machine intelligence and human ingenuity to create intelligent Digital Coworkers, providing organizations with AI-powered, digitized employees that can think, read and intuit like people. Digital Coworkers are trained to understand and interact with the documents, systems and processes commonly found in insurance. Digital Coworkers are always on, ultra-secure and deliver ROI from day one - freeing a human workforce of inefficient, soul-destroying work, increasing their productivity and job satisfaction. Roots Automation is based in New York and was founded in 2018. For more information, visit https://www.rootsautomation.com/ .

SOURCE Roots Automation Inc