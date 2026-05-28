Roots Automation, Inc. Launches Bevaya, Its New Flagship AI Agent Platform for Insurance

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Automation, Inc. today launched Bevaya, a new AI Agent platform built exclusively for insurance. Bevaya delivers a new architecture, a redesigned user interface, and a set of capabilities that give carriers, brokers, and TPAs a single environment to design, deploy, and govern agentic AI across underwriting, claims, and policy servicing.

Bevaya replaces the company's Roots platform and will also serve as the company's go-forward brand. Over seven years, Roots Automation, Inc. has seen demand for insurance AI grow from early adoption to enterprise scale, delivering more than 115 production AI deployments across the industry's largest organizations, including 3 of the Top 5 P&C carriers, 3 of the Top 10 brokers, and 3 of the Top 20 TPAs.

The Bevaya Platform

Bevaya is powered by InsurGPT™, the company's ensemble of specialized AI models trained on 300M+ proprietary insurance documents that understand insurance language, processes, and context the way experienced professionals do. Customers can design AI Agents alongside Bevaya's insurance process experts, with a partner, or with Bevaya's AI Assistant guiding the build on the Workflow Canvas, to triage, analyze, and recommend across end-to-end insurance workflows.

"John and I spent years at AIG watching talented insurance professionals spend their days on work that technology should have been doing," said Chaz Perera, CEO and Co-Founder of Bevaya. "We built the Company originally to change that and after seven years, 115 deployments, and $100M+ in realized customer value in 2025, Bevaya is the platform that proves it's possible. Insurance people deserve better tools. Bevaya is ours."

Bevaya's capabilities include:

AI Agent Library. A library of pre-built AI Agents for underwriting (submission ingestion, clearance, appetite, risk analysis), claims (triage, FNOL, coverage analysis, reserves), and policy servicing (endorsements, renewals, premium audit), and each pre-trained on real insurance work and ready to deploy.

A library of pre-built AI Agents for underwriting (submission ingestion, clearance, appetite, risk analysis), claims (triage, FNOL, coverage analysis, reserves), and policy servicing (endorsements, renewals, premium audit), and each pre-trained on real insurance work and ready to deploy. Enterprise System Integration. Pre-built connectors for Guidewire, Outlook, and SFTP plus custom HTTP APIs for any external system. AI Agents pull data in, push structured results back, and trigger actions across your existing systems of record based on defined business rules. Alert notifications through email, Slack, or Microsoft Teams keep insurance teams informed when action is required.

Pre-built connectors for Guidewire, Outlook, and SFTP plus custom HTTP APIs for any external system. AI Agents pull data in, push structured results back, and trigger actions across your existing systems of record based on defined business rules. Alert notifications through email, Slack, or Microsoft Teams keep insurance teams informed when action is required. AI Assistant. A context-aware copilot powered by InsurGPT™ that helps users build AI Agents, navigate work items, and query documents in plain language, with reasoning, confidence, and citations behind every response.

A context-aware copilot powered by InsurGPT™ that helps users build AI Agents, navigate work items, and query documents in plain language, with reasoning, confidence, and citations behind every response. Insight Summaries. AI-generated summaries produced from every file, email, document, and activity note tailored by role and document type to support faster, better-informed decisions.

AI-generated summaries produced from every file, email, document, and activity note tailored by role and document type to support faster, better-informed decisions. Multimodal Document Intelligence. InsurGPT™ now analyzes photos, diagrams, and scanned images within submissions, claims, and supporting documents extracting context that text-only AI misses.

InsurGPT™ now analyzes photos, diagrams, and scanned images within submissions, claims, and supporting documents extracting context that text-only AI misses. Human-in-the-Loop Review with Highlight Mode: An interactive validation interface where process experts review, correct, and approve AI Agent output. A visual overlay maps every extracted data point to its exact location on the source document. Exceptions surface automatically through configurable confidence scoring, reviewer filters, and field-level business rules defined in each agent.

An interactive validation interface where process experts review, correct, and approve AI Agent output. A visual overlay maps every extracted data point to its exact location on the source document. Exceptions surface automatically through configurable confidence scoring, reviewer filters, and field-level business rules defined in each agent. Work Item Dashboard. Each unit of work, such as an FNOL email or an underwriting submission package, is automatically encapsulated into a trackable, auditable Work Item that moves seamlessly between automated processing and human review.

Each unit of work, such as an FNOL email or an underwriting submission package, is automatically encapsulated into a trackable, auditable Work Item that moves seamlessly between automated processing and human review. Enterprise Governance Built-In. Role-based access controls, secure secrets management, audit trails, and environments, with flow versioning and debugging.

Proven at Production Scale

Founded in 2018 by two former AIG executives, Roots Automation, Inc. spent seven years building AI that holds up at the industry's largest insurers. The company has delivered 115+ production AI deployments at the industry's largest carriers, brokers, and TPAs, with all future work running on the Bevaya platform. Customers see 3-4× capacity gains, 98%+ accuracy on critical work, and measurable ROI inside the first year.

Effective today, all products, services, and customer engagements will carry the Bevaya brand. Roots Automation Inc. remains the legal entity. Learn more at bevaya.ai

About Bevaya

Bevaya is the AI Agent platform built for insurance, by Roots Automation, Inc. Bevaya's AI Agents read, analyze, and recommend across underwriting, claims, and policy servicing, including triage and clearance, rating, coverage analysis, and next-step recommendations, with 98%+ accuracy. Powered by InsurGPT™, an ensemble of specialized AI models trained on 300M+ insurance documents, Bevaya brings the precision insurance work demands. Across 115+ production deployments at the industry's largest carriers, brokers, and TPAs, Bevaya's AI Agents deliver 3-4× capacity gains and measurable ROI from day one. Visit www.bevaya.ai

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SOURCE Roots Automation Inc