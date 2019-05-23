Roots Brings its 'Cabin-Meets-City Style' to Chicago's Magnificent Mile with its Largest Brand Immersive Experience Store

The 11,448 square-foot, two-floor experiential store, the largest Experience Store in the brand's retail portfolio, is located at 605 N. Michigan Avenue. The store brings together cabin comforts and city conveniences. The store showcases Roots distinct character, heritage and iconic products, telling a unique story of the brand's DNA.

"For over 45 years, Roots has grown to represent a lifestyle and mindset," said Jim Gabel, President and CEO Roots. "In uniting the best of cabin and city, we strive to always inspire people to be true to themselves no matter where they are. We are passionate about our iconic brand, timeless products and unmistakable design aesthetic. We are excited to welcome Chicagoans to the Roots community through our most immersive brand experience to date."

Established in 1973, Roots was inspired by Founders, Michael Budman and Don Green's experience of traveling from the city into the heart of Canada's wilderness. What started from a little cabin in Algonquin Provincial Park, North of Toronto, has grown to become a global brand that inspires the world to experience everyday adventures with comfort and style.

Roots Chicago's narrative starts with an entryway reminiscent of Algonquin Park, Roots beloved birthplace. Throughout the store, dedicated sections celebrate iconic Roots products, including a Salt & Pepper "Sweatbar" and a leather lounge that tells the tales of the Company's long history in handcrafting leather goods and the incredible makers behind the artistry. The changerooms act as a Roots audiobook, complete with stories of Roots products, customer experiences, and Canadian fun facts.

Making it personal, the Customization Workshop allows consumers to embellish their sweats in store with a selection of playful patches, monogram a wide selection of leather accessories and customize leather bags or an iconic Award Jacket – an emblem of Roots style handcrafted at the Roots Leather Factory in Toronto.

The store emphasizes Roots commitment to continually building its community, locally. The Roots Rec Hall is where local Chicagoans can come together to be inspired, connect and create. Bringing in some local flavor, the store features works by Chicago-based artists and craftspeople, including Mauricio Ramirez and Marco Miller. Roots is also passionate about connecting with the local Chicago community through meaningful relationships, including partnerships with Second City, the Remix Project and long-time friend of the brand, Horween Leather Company. In honour of the grand opening of Roots Chicago, Roots and Horween Leather Company collaborated on a limited-edition capsule collection of leather bags and accessories.

Roots goes beyond the physical store, creating innovative digital experiences that enable customers to shop how and when they want. With its seamless omni-channel shopping experience, including shipping to 50 states, Roots consumers can engage with the brand anytime and from anywhere.

To learn more about Roots, please visit rootspressroom.com and roots.com.

About Roots

Established in 1973, Roots is a premium outdoor lifestyle brand. We unite the best of cabin and city through unmistakable style built with uncompromising comfort and quality. We offer a broad range of products that embody a comfortable cabin-meets-city style including: women's and men's apparel, leather goods, footwear, accessories and kid's, toddler and baby apparel. Starting from a little cabin in Algonquin Park, Canada, Roots has grown to become a global brand. As of February 2, 2019, we had 114 stores in Canada, seven in the United States, 117 partner-operated stores in Taiwan, 37 partner-operated stores in China, and a global eCommerce platform. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as "Roots" and "Roots Canada".

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information. This information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors. Information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

See "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's current Annual Information Form for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements. Readers are urged to consider the uncertainties, risks and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. We have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law.

