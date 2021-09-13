Roots Food Group Signs Binding Letter of Intent With Be My Eyes to Provide Medically Tailored Meals to 5M+ Community of Volunteers, Blind, and Low-Vision Individuals

This agreement will provide healthy, chef and dietitian created Rfoodx medically tailored meals to be delivered directly to the consumer. These meals will be made available for purchase to the Be My Eyes community. Roots Food Group will also work with and leverage the Be My Eyes award-winning technology into its core offerings of 'Food is Medicine' as a differentiated tool for the visually impaired and blind.

"Providing access to healthy, nutritious meal options for our community is a huge step forward for our company, community and mission," said Christian Erfurt, CEO of Be My Eyes. "There are so many hurdles impeding blind and visually impaired people from eating healthfully. Accessibility barriers in transportation, shopping, and labeling pose significant challenges to the health and wellness of the Be My Eyes community. In addition, this population is aging, faces higher levels of unemployment and is prone to chronic conditions, including a significant population who encounter vision issues due to Type-2 Diabetes."

"Chronic disease is prevalent, but since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, people, companies, and healthcare organizations are changing how they view the importance of nutrition and 'Food is Medicine'. Populations at greatest risk are those with preexisting chronic diseases which makes the need for 'Food is Medicine' even greater," said Robert Jones, Founder/CEO of Roots Food Group. "We are fortunate to further our mission with partnerships and mission driven companies like Be My Eyes."

'Food is Medicine' refers to a spectrum of health and wellness interventions that recognize and respond to the critical link between nutrition and chronic diseases. Interventions consist of healthful foods that are tailored to meet the specific needs of individuals living with or at risk for serious health conditions, such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease and hypercholesterolemia.

ROOTS FOOD GROUP is a mission-driven technology, healthcare, philanthropic and food company that believes in creating healthy outcomes through 'Food is Medicine'. The company manufactures and distributes high quality, earth made, medically tailored food products to healthcare companies and affiliated systems, communities, and direct to the consumer to address the epidemic of chronic disease and other medical conditions. www.RootsFoodGroup.com

BE MY EYES is a global community support platform that connects people who are blind or have low vision with sighted volunteers or company representatives. On the app, volunteers assist blind and low-vision users through a live video connection and work together to tackle challenges and handle a wide range of tasks. With the Specialized Help feature, blind and low-vision users can connect with company representatives for accessible customer support. The app harnesses the power of generosity, technology, and human connection to help blind and low-vision people lead more independent lives. Be My Eyes is accessible in more than 150 countries worldwide and in over 180 languages. The app is free and available for both iOS and Android. www.bemyeyes.com

Contact:

Roots Food Group

Nikki Pesusich

[email protected]

818.788.7650

Be My Eyes

Will Butler

[email protected]

707.477.0418

SOURCE Roots Food Group

Related Links

https://www.rootsfoodgroup.com

