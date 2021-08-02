Roots Health Invested $20 Million to Increase Access to Quality Care

Founded by Ashu Syal, MD, FAAP, and Ravinder Syal, MBA, Roots Health was formed with the vision of fundamentally changing how primary care is delivered to the communities it serves, specifically vulnerable populations. Dr. Syal has used her career knowledge to help transform patients' lives, practicing for more than 20 years in roles ranging from chairperson at the Department of Pediatrics at Bayshore Medical Center to an associate professor at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston.

"Our exceptional patient care at Roots Health is a direct reflection of my experiences in the healthcare system and my belief that increasing access to healthcare will directly benefit patients," said Dr. Syal. "We believe engaged and attentive primary care physicians are the heart of exceptional patient care and the key to reversing the troubling trends that plague the health care industry."

Ravinder Syal added, "We work collaboratively to support and enhance the doctor-patient relationship by continuously monitoring and identifying opportunities for improvement. We identify the key drivers that impact the performance and progress of our partners' practices. Our strategic processes reduce costs, improve the quality of patients' experience and care, and manage risk." Ravinder has successfully developed projects in hospitality, healthcare management, and more recently real-estate, archiving growth rates even during economic adversity.

Together the Syal family acquired their first private practice in Pasadena, Texas in 2014, starting at only 2,800 square feet of patient care areas. As of today, Roots Health has allocated investment funds upwards of $20 million in property acquisitions destined for primary-care services in the cities of Pasadena, La Porte, Texas City, Corpus Christi, and Clear Lake, Texas. The company has grown 13 times the size of its first location, occupying now 37,600 square feet of patient cares areas. While the physical health network continues to grow, so have the number of patients. Starting with just 800 in 2014, Roots Health now happily serves more than 27,000 patients focusing on both the doctor-patient relationship and patient education.

As the world continues to change, especially in response to COVID-19, the Syal family has adapted to meet the re-shaped medical office protocols and patient interaction procedures. They will establish a new medical organization, Armand Health, that will promote primary healthcare offices focusing on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and telemedicine to ease physician burden, so physicians can maintain their focus on patient care.

About Roots Health

Roots Health is a primary care management company, providing expert administrative services to primary care physicians with the mission of empowering client clinics to improve patients' lives. Administrative tasks, like electronic documentation and billing, cut into the time physicians could be spending on direct patient care. Roots Health has extensive experience building seamless and efficient working environments for physicians and their supporting staff, so doctors can maximize their time with patients.

