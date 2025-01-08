Roots Natural Kitchen Opens its Third Richmond-Area Location at the Winterfield Crossing Shopping Center

Grand Opening 3-Day Scavenger Hunt Offers Fans the Chance to Win Free Roots For a Year

MIDLOTHIAN, Va., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Natural Kitchen is celebrating the grand opening of its third Richmond-area location on January 11th. To mark the new restaurant opening, Roots Natural Kitchen is putting on a 3-day scavenger hunt to win free Roots for a year.

Roots Natural Kitchen, Natural Foods, Bowls, Salads

To participate, fans of the restaurant must follow the Roots Natural Kitchen Instagram account (@rootsnk ) where they will receive hints at 11am ET from January 8 – January 10th. The first person to find the Roots bowl will win free Roots for a year (max one bowl per week, participants can only win once.) There will be a total of three winners throughout the scavenger hunt. In addition to the giveaway, on January 11th those who order Roots Natural Kitchen from the Midlothian location in-store, in-app, and online with code MIDLO will receive 40% off. The first 100 customers will also receive a free Roots Natural Kitchen t-shirt.

The newest Roots Natural Kitchen is located in Midlothian at 14207 Winterview Parkway at the Winterfield Crossing Shopping Center and will feature a dining room for dine-in, as well as delivery, catering, and pick-up options. The store will be open from 10:30am-9pm Mon-Fri and 11am-9pm Sat-Sun. Roots Natural Kitchen is the place where taste comes first and where eating naturally and eating great are one and the same. The restaurant offers ten signature bowls which are easily customizable to tastes and dietary restrictions. The most popular bowls include the Pesto Caesar, the Mayweather, and the El Jefe.

"For years, we've had members of the Midlothian community campaigning passionately for us to come south of the river," said Henry Borgerson, CEO of Roots Natural Kitchen. "We're all about making bowls that taste great that you feel great eating, and we're excited for the opportunity to bring more Roots to the Richmond area."

For more information on Roots Natural Kitchen, please visit www.rootsnaturalkitchen.com or follow the restaurant's journey on Instagram at @rootsnk .

About Roots Natural Kitchen

Founded in 2015, Roots Natural Kitchen is a fast-casual restaurant passionate about making natural food radically accessible with its taste-forward take on salads and grain bowls. Roots offers 10 signature bowls with flavors for everyone. All easily customizable to any tastes and dietary restrictions. Since opening, Roots Natural Kitchen has grown to 14 locations in Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. For more information on Roots Natural Kitchen, please visit www.rootsnaturalkitchen.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS

Sonja Melin | Jillian Wong

661-244-7983

[email protected]

SOURCE Roots Natural Kitchen