Roots of Peace Hailed As Model Program Removing Landmines & Replanting

The Muslim village of Husan is located in The Fields of Bethlehem, only four miles from where Jesus Christ was born. Eight children had died due to landmines planted by the Jordanians in 1948.

In 2010, Kuhn was called to the region by Daniel Yuval, age 10, after his tragic accident in the Golan where he lost his right leg to a landmine during a rare snowfall. As a young survivor, Daniel called upon this American mother to help bring forth unanimous legislation at The Knesset in March 2012.

California vintners, Shirley and Paul Dean, Owners, Spiriterra Vineyards in Napa Valley heard her plea to turn MINES TO VINES--replacing minefields with vineyards and orchards worldwide. Inspired by the story of young Daniel, they donated funds for both Israelis and Palestinian deminers to work together on this historic project.

The Vatican was inspired by Kuhn's work, and sent His Eminence Cardinal Peter Turkson to walk the minefields of The Holy Land. Together, they traveled to Qasr al-Yahud, the Baptismal Site of Jesus, to raise both awareness and funds to remove landmines. This Easter Week, the historic landmine removal began at Qasr al-Yahud. "Tragically, it took the footsteps of a young Israeli boy to raise global awareness to remove landmines at the sacred site along the Jordan River where three monolithic faiths converge," stated Heidi Kuhn, CEO, Founder. "I salute the brave efforts of The HALO Trust deminers who are removing the landmines at the Baptismal site of Jesus."

"The senseless horror of landmines deaths reminds us that war continues to kill long after peace treaties have been signed," said Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi. "As a Californian, a Member of Congress and an American, it is my honor to support Roots of Peace in their vital mission to protect the world's children from these deadly remnants of war."

Heidi Kuhn, CEO, Roots of Peace, was invited to Kensington Palace to hear the 'call to action' by Prince Harry to eradicate all landmines by 2025 in tribute to his mother, the late Princess Diana of Wales. "My mother was shocked and appalled by the impact that landmines were having on vulnerable people--and on children in particular. She didn't understand why more people were not willing to address the cause of so much suffering."

Roots of Peace will travel to Hanoi, Vietnam on Earth Day 2018 to plant a symbolic tree of life.

Projects for Good will feature a LIVE Facebook on United Nations International Landmine Awareness Day. Donations will be designated towards turning MINES TO VINES in Quang Tri, Vietnam.

