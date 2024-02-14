Rootwurks Launches the Most Affordable Online HACCP Certification Course Recognized by the International HACCP Alliance

News provided by

Rootwurks

14 Feb, 2024, 14:00 ET

AUSTIN, Texas , Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rootwurks, a pioneer in EdTech and safety training, is thrilled to announce the release of its fully on-demand Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) certification course. Tailored for food manufacturing professionals, this course is the most affordable accredited HACCP training on the market.

Accessible anytime, anywhere, learners can pace themselves through the comprehensive and interactive curriculum. Upon successful completion, participants gain immediate access to a downloadable certificate, an essential asset for businesses striving to meet regulatory requirements for workplace HACCP training.

The training material goes beyond the fundamentals, offering expert guidance and practical knowledge to enhance understanding of food safety across teams. This course results from a collaborative effort, merging the valuable insights of certified HACCP instructors and food safety experts with 100 years of combined knowledge in EdTech software solutions and adult learning.

Chase Eastman, Founder and CEO of Rootwurks, shares his insights, stating, "In the food manufacturing industry, I learned the importance of safety and how a 'don't worry about it' approach can be so detrimental to the future of a business. Our HACCP course provides learners with their official HACCP certificate as well as a deep, holistic understanding of what it takes to build a safer workplace and how every team member plays a role in building this culture of safety."

Kathy Knutson, Ph.D., PCQI, a certified HACCP instructor and consultant on food manufacturing safety, risk assessments, and FDA compliance, adds, "With 15 years spent as a food safety consultant and educator, I have seen time and again what a difference HACCP principles can make for companies that want to improve product and workplace safety. The Rootwurks HACCP course makes it much easier and more affordable for companies to learn these proactive and preventative safety measures and empower employees to play a central role in building a safety culture."

In addition to the HACCP course, Rootwurks has demonstrated its commitment to fostering a culture of food safety by introducing a complimentary Food Safety Survey for the industry. This assessment tool, designed to support companies in establishing and strengthening their food safety culture in the workplace, is free.

For more information about the Rootwurks Basic HACCP certification course, the complimentary Food Safety Survey, and the company's complete portfolio of online adult learning options for safety and training, visit www.rootwurks.com

About Rootwurks:

Rootwurks represents the culmination of 100 years of combined knowledge in EdTech and safety training gained while establishing the world's largest training provider. The flagship centerpiece is the Rootwurks Learning Experience Platform (LXP), a training and compliance tool designed to help companies meet their regulatory demands and provide access to expertise when and where they need it.

SOURCE Rootwurks

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.