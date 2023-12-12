Roouty by Wemeet Mobility: South Korea's Premier Last-Mile Logistics Solutions Unveiled at CES 2024

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9232551-roouty-by-wemeet-mobility-last-mile-logistics-solutions-ces-2024/

At CES 2024, Wemeet Mobility will unveil its latest innovations, partnerships, and collaborations, underscoring its unwavering dedication to advancing the logistics industry through ongoing research and development.

Discover cutting-edge logistics solutions and the future of digital services at Roouty's website www.roouty.com and connect with Wemeet Mobility on LinkedIn to stay updated.

Redefining Last-Mile Logistics for Sustainability and Human-Centric Efficiency with Roouty

Wemeet Mobility transforms logistics with a human-centric approach, challenging industry norms through a proprietary routing engine ensuring accurate ETA and real-time shipment visibility. This addresses industry pain points, offering optimization options, leveraging insights from veteran drivers, and reducing carbon emissions to align with global regulations.

Mr. Kang, CEO Wemeet Mobility, stated, "Wemeet Mobility leverages Roouty to excel in the last mile–reducing costs, improving efficiency, and offseting CO2 through route optimization. Operational efficiencies result in a substantial 4x average cost reduction, empowering decentralized decision-making by dispatchers on the field and enhancing customer experience based on accuracy and Moments of Truth (MOT)."

Wemeet Mobility's boasts rapid computation and customizable business logic, ensuring ETA accuracy within ±10 minutes from the actual ATA, enhancing logistics efficiency. Through collaborations with various Korean public logistics and distribution companies, Roouty strategically addresses the evolving demands in last-mile logistics.

About Wemeet Mobility

Wemeet Mobility, a pioneering mobility tech startup with six years expertise in cutting-edge VRS engines for fleets and mobility services, is poised for expansion into diverse Location-Based Services (LBS) businesses. Building on its success in the 2022 Logistics Conference and the 2023 Korea Logistics Startup Competition, the company emphasizes its commitment to upgrading logistics operations through digital transformation at the convention.

SOURCE Wemeet Mobility

× Modal title

PRN Top Stories Newsletters Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly! Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.