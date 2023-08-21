Rope Market size to grow by USD 4.15 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing Investment in Infrastructure to boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The rope market is expected to grow by USD 4,150.05 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 5.57% as per the latest Technavio market research report. APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 51% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are the key contributors to the market in the region. This growth in the region is due to the presence of a large end-user base in these countries. The key factor for the growth is the rising demand for synthetic ropes from the residential construction segment. In addition, increasing awareness about the sport and safety aspects of synthetic ropes is increasing the demand for synthetic ropes. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rope Market

Rope Market: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers- Increasing investment in infrastructure is a key factor driving market growth.

Major Trends

New product launches are major trends in the market. Major company innovations and product launches are expected to attract more end users and help companies increase consumer reach. Furthermore, there is an increasing effort in the market by major players to replace the conventional raw materials used in rope production with modern options that have no negative impact on the environment in the production process. For example, the Euro block VF winch uses Dyneema rope, an ultra-lightweight polyethylene thread that is up to 15 times stronger than steel. They are highly resistant to abrasion, moisture, UV rays, and chemicals. In addition, they also have high energy absorption and very low elongation.

Some of the key Rope Market Players:

The rope market is fragmented, and companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

BRIDON INTERNATIONAL GmbH, Cortland Ltd., CSR Inc., Donaghys Ltd., English Braids Ltd., Erin Rope Corp., Gottifredi Maffioli Srl, Hampidjan Group, Katradis Marine Ropes Ind SA, Marlow Ropes Ltd., Novatec Braids Ltd., ROPENET, Samson Rope Technologies Inc., Southern Ropes, Teufelberger Holding AG, Touwfabriek Langman B.V., Usha Martin Ltd., van Beelen Group BV, WireCo, and Yale Cordage Inc.

Rope Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the rope market by product (steel wire, synthetic, cotton, and others), end-user (industrial, commercial, and residential), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The steel wire segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The final rope is made by tying the strands around a central core. Steel wire ropes are mainly used to support and move loads or structures. Furthermore, due to properties such as a higher strength-to-weight ratio, these steel wire ropes are light and easy to install. High-carbon steel wire is mainly preferred by end users for different applications. In addition, leading chain suppliers are rapidly investing in advanced manufacturing technologies and equipment to stay competitive. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth in the market during the forecast period.

Company Landscape

companies covered.

Company classification

Market positioning of companies

Competitive scenario

Rope Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.57% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,150.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.58 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BRIDON INTERNATIONAL GmbH, Cortland Ltd., CSR Inc., Donaghys Ltd., English Braids Ltd., Erin Rope Corp., Gottifredi Maffioli Srl, Hampidjan Group, Katradis Marine Ropes Ind SA, Marlow Ropes Ltd., Novatec Braids Ltd., ROPENET, Samson Rope Technologies Inc., Southern Ropes, Teufelberger Holding AG, Touwfabriek Langman B.V., Usha Martin Ltd., van Beelen Group BV, WireCo, and Yale Cordage Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

