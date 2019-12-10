Roper St. Francis Healthcare Launches Multi-Hospital Tele-ICU Initiative with Advanced ICU Care

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced ICU Care, the nation's leading provider of high-acuity telemedicine services, announced that Roper St. Francis Healthcare (RSFH), a not-for-profit health system in South Carolina, has rolled out the company's tele-ICU services in three of their full-service hospitals. The implementation of the Advanced ICU Care partnership includes Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital, Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital (West Ashley), and the recently opened Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital (Summerville). RSFH partnered with Advanced ICU Care in collaboration with the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC Health) to enable the tele-ICU service offering in support of both its critically ill patients and bedside care teams.

RSFH is the leading provider of adult healthcare in South Carolina's Lowcountry and offers the most comprehensive healthcare network with services in more than 110 facilities and doctors' offices located throughout the Lowcountry. The bedside teams at RSFH's three hospitals will be supported on a 24/7 basis by Advanced ICU Care's team of intensivists, advanced practice providers, and nurses with advanced critical care training. Operating from nine technology-enabled care centers, the company's clinical teams deliver unrivaled expertise that is proven to enhance clinical results.

"Roper St. Francis Healthcare embraces the use of telemedicine to provide state-of-the-art care for our community," said Dr. Mitch Siegan, Roper St. Francis Healthcare Chief Medical Officer. "We are proud to expand our ICU care to include Advanced ICU Care's tele-ICU services, giving our bedside teams 24/7 support and improving clinical outcomes for our critically ill patients."

RSFH aimed to provide their communities with around-the-clock intensivists oversight and recognized Advanced ICU Care as the best-fit provider given its leadership and deep experience in the high-acuity telemedicine space. With a proven track record of treating more ICU patients and saving more lives than any other independent tele-ICU provider in the nation, the company supports a diverse range of hospitals and health systems. The company's ICU-specific quarterly performance reporting was also an attractive aspect for RSFH, as the robust reports provide actionable ICU data.

"Advanced ICU Care is pleased to partner with Roper St. Francis Healthcare and serve as its trusted tele-ICU partner for critical care services," said Lou Silverman, CEO of Advanced ICU Care. "Through this collaborative critical care partnership, both state-of-the-art technology and our team of board-certified specialists will support their facilities and enable improved outcomes and clinical best practices."

About Roper St. Francis Healthcare

Roper St. Francis cares for more Lowcountry families than any other area healthcare provider. As Charleston's only private, not-for-profit hospital system, our mission is simple: Healing all people with compassion, faith and excellence. Throughout our entire 167-year history, people have trusted the name Roper St. Francis. Anchored by Roper Hospital, Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital and Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital, our 671-bed health system includes more than 110 facilities and doctors' offices located throughout our region.

About Advanced ICU Care

Advanced ICU Care treats more ICU patients and saves more lives than any other independent tele-ICU provider in the nation. Our clinical response platform leverages U.S. board-certified clinicians, nine technology-enabled care centers, and sophisticated connectivity and diagnostic technology to deliver 24 x 7 x 365 clinical expertise and proven clinical results to patients more than 90 hospitals nationwide. Serving a large and growing cohort of ICU patients, families, providers, hospitals and hospital systems since 2006, and adding in-patient telemetry monitoring services in 2016, the Advanced ICU Care team is proud to serve as a leader in telemedicine and honored to partner with our clients in defining and delivering the best of acute care to the patients we serve together. To learn more about our story, visit http://advancedicucare.com/.

About Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC Health)

Using the latest telehealth technologies, MUSC Health is connecting patients and providers across South Carolina with our expert health care team. MUSC Health is focused on expanding access to services, coordinating care and improving the health of communities. Whether you are a patient needing the care of a MUSC Health specialist through the convenience and comfort of your local doctor's office, or a provider interested in partnering to offer expanded services to your patients, MUSC Health has a telehealth program for you. Learn more about the many ways MUSC Health is changing what's possible through telehealth. The Advanced ICU Care and MUSC Health Tele-ICU program is one of the many programs offered by the Center for Telehealth. https://muschealth.org/medical-services/telehealth

