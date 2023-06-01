Ropes & Gray Expands 500-Lawyer New York Office with Tax Partner Eric Behl-Remijan

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Ropes & Gray announced today that Eric Behl-Remijan, a leading tax attorney, has joined the firm as a partner, based in the firm's 500-lawyer New York office. Ropes & Gray continues to expand its market-leading M&A and deal capabilities with talented lawyers, such as Eric. 

Eric handles corporate tax matters on deals and restructurings. He represents public companies and private equity sponsors in complex domestic and cross-border joint ventures, mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures. The clients he advises include high-profile corporations in healthcare, media, and financial industries where tax efficiency is an integral part of a comprehensive investment strategy.

"Eric brings highly relevant experience to our clients and deal teams," said Julie Jones, chair. "Clients praise his technical excellence, commercial approach and client service, making him a great fit for Ropes & Gray."

Over 15 years, Eric's work has included advising:

  • Advent International in numerous deals, including the $3 billion merger of its portfolio companies Clearent LLC and Transaction Services Group Limited to form Xplor Technologies.
  • Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (renamed Brookfield Corporation) in connection with the spin-off of a 25 percent interest in its asset management business through a newly listed company, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., with a market value of more than $50 billion as of the spin-off date.
  • General Electric Capital Corporation, including its $32 billion sale of its global Commercial Distribution Finance, North American Vendor Finance and North American Corporate Finance platforms to Wells Fargo & Co.
  • Intel Corporation, including its $16.7 billion acquisition of Altera Corporation.

"Eric strengthens our offering to clients in many of the industries where Ropes & Gray is leading, including private equity, asset management, real estate finance, technology, health care and life sciences," said David Djaha, managing partner. "His experience, critical thinking, and interpersonal skills will certainly be an asset to clients."   

"Many of our clients and our own Ropes & Gray partners have worked with Eric already. He has made a strong impression with his ability to counsel clients in an effortless way on thorny and complex issues," said Elaine Murphy, partner and chair tax, employment & benefits practice.

"Ropes & Gray is known around the globe for its leading practices in private equity, M&A, asset management and restructuring," Eric said. "I'm excited to work with the firm's tax team—and teams across practices—to advise the firm's market-leading clients."

About Ropes & Gray
In 2022, Ropes & Gray was named The American Lawyer's "Law Firm of the Year," ranked No. 1 on The American Lawyer's A-List and No. 1 on Law.com International's UK A-List—an unprecedented achievement for a law firm in a single year. The firm has approximately 1,500 lawyers and legal professionals serving clients in major centers of business, finance, technology, and government. It has offices in Boston, Chicago, Dublin, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, Tokyo and Washington, D.C. The firm has consistently been recognized for its leading practices in many areas, including asset management, private equity, M&A, finance, real estate, tax, antitrust, life sciences, health care, intellectual property, litigation & enforcement, privacy & cybersecurity, and business restructuring.

