Ropes & Gray Expands its Global Tax Practice with Tax Ace Christopher Roman

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ropes & Gray today announced it is expanding the firm's global, Chambers-ranked tax practice by adding Christopher Roman who is highly regarded for his experience advising funds and real estate investors on complex tax matters. He joins in New York.

"Chris is a strategic enhancement to our award-winning tax and transactional practices," said Julie Jones, chair. "His next-level capabilities are honed by years of experience with sponsor and investor clients in the industries that Ropes & Gray dominates. The one-two punch of his sector knowledge and business acumen will enable us to deliver even more outstanding results for our clients."

Throughout his career, Chris has built leading market expertise advising prestigious clients across a diverse set of matter types, making him one of the most valuable tax advisers in the market. Chris counsels clients on the tax and legal aspects of alternative investment funds, real estate and venture capital transactions. He also has significant experience in real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Ranked in Chambers USA for Tax in New York, Chris is described by one client as "the best tax lawyer with whom I've ever worked. He is creative and commercial."

"He brings the special ability to help clients find tax efficiency in the most complex deal and fund structures," said David Djaha, managing partner. "The sheer volume of deals Chris has done, with a wide array of clients in virtually every sector, means there are few tax issues he has not already seen and solved for clients."

"A client once said they would use Chris for 'every single deal' if they had the chance. He garners market praise because he understands complex tax topics and breaks them down in practical ways," said Elaine Murphy, head of the firm's tax, employment & benefits practice. "He's an outstanding addition to our global team."

"Ropes & Gray's tax lawyers are second to none," said Chris. "The team and the high-profile and complex work across its global network are what attracted me to Ropes & Gray. I am excited to join the firm and help grow this powerful platform."

Ropes & Gray's 90-lawyer tax practice group is lauded for its extensive experience working with multinational, public and private companies; private equity firms and their portfolio companies; and tax-exempt organizations that include university endowments and other tax-exempt entities.

