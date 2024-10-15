Ropes & Gray Expands Litigation & Enforcement Practice with Former Senior Associate White House Counsel Amish Shah

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ropes & Gray announced today that Amish Shah has joined the firm as counsel in Washington, D.C. after ending his service as Senior Associate Counsel to President Biden. With this hire out of the White House, the firm expands the capabilities of its award-winning, global litigation & enforcement practice.

"Amish is a tremendous strategic addition," said Julie Jones, chair. "He brings senior capabilities and in-depth knowledge across all levels and multiple agencies of government—from the White House to Congress and the Securities and Exchange Commission."

At the White House, Amish represented both the President and the Administration on a range of high-stakes legal matters, including responding to Special Counsel Hur's classified documents investigation, addressing congressional inquiries concerning the President and the White House, and serving as the primary oversight liaison to a number of regulatory agencies. Earlier in his career, Amish served as counsel in the enforcement division of the SEC and as a senior investigative attorney for the House Oversight Committee, where he specialized in investigations of the private sector. Throughout his career, Amish has amassed market-leading expertise in industry sectors that include healthcare, life sciences, financial services, and digital assets/cryptocurrency.

"He brings an experienced hand and a wealth of expertise to our clients," said managing partner David Djaha. "With his return to the firm, Ropes & Gray continues to add talent to the team that has made us a leader in handling large, sophisticated cases, investigations and enforcement matters across multiple forums and jurisdictions."

"Amish began his career at the firm, and we are delighted to welcome him back with a breadth of experience that will have immediate impact," said Laura Hoey, co-head of the firm's litigation & enforcement practice group. "He has the enforcement know-how to address our clients' most complex challenges, plus the collaborative spirit that is the hallmark of our culture."

"The strength of Ropes & Gray's litigation & enforcement practice, its market-leading clients, and the firm's commitment to collaboration and innovation made the decision to return an easy one." said Amish. "I am proud and excited to rejoin such an exceptional team."

Amish is the firm's fifth recent hire in our litigation and enforcement practice, following Sarah Walters, former assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Massachusetts, Jackie Grise, who brought 25 years of antitrust deal, litigation and enforcement experience with her, Amy Kossak, former senior trial counsel for the U.S. Department of Justice, and Casey Lee, former assistant United States attorney in the Civil Division of the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Ropes & Gray, a preeminent, global law firm, has been ranked in the top-three on The American Lawyer's prestigious "A-List" for eight years and is ranked #1 on Law.com International's "A-List" in the U.K.—rankings that honor the "Best of the Best" firms. The firm has approximately 1,500 lawyers and legal professionals serving clients in major centers of business, finance, technology, and government in Boston, Chicago, Dublin, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, Singapore, Tokyo and Washington, D.C. The firm has consistently been recognized for its leading practices in many areas, including asset management, private equity, M&A, finance, real estate, tax, antitrust, life sciences, healthcare, intellectual property, litigation & enforcement, privacy & cybersecurity, and business restructuring.

