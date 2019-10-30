Ropes & Gray Names 16 New Partners

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Ropes & Gray announced today that 16 attorneys have been named partners of the firm, and that eight attorneys have been named counsel, all effective November 1.

With these partner promotions—9 women and 7 men—30% of Ropes & Gray's partners are women. The largest geographic concentration of new partners is in New York, where the firm has more than 400 lawyers.

The new partners and counsel represent Ropes & Gray's diverse practices and specialties of critical importance to the firm's clients across industries, including asset management, private equity, investment banking, life sciences and health care, and technology. Those areas of focus include transactions (private equity, M&A, capital markets, leveraged finance, restructuring and IP), asset management (fund formation, regulatory and compliance), litigation (including enforcement and investigations), health care and life sciences (transactions, regulatory and compliance) and executive compensation and employee benefits.

Each attorney brings important legal and industry knowledge, and a focus on partnering with clients, to navigate their most complex business challenges to successful outcomes.

"Our new partners and counsel exemplify the best of Ropes & Gray. They are market leaders, they have forged trusted client relationships, and they are integrated across our geographies and practices, enabling them to put our clients' interests first and to deliver the firm to our clients," said David Djaha, managing partner-elect of Ropes & Gray.



"These are experienced advisers and versatile thinkers who approach challenges with a focus on client excellence," said Julie Jones, chair-elect of Ropes & Gray. "Each of these talented attorneys draws on deep industry and legal knowledge to provide clients with a solutions-oriented, practical, and strategic approach."

Meet Ropes & Gray's newest partners:

In New York:

Christopher Capuzzi (New York) guides clients on capital markets transactions, representing issuers and underwriters in equity, debt (investment grade and high-yield), convertible and preferred stock offerings as well as corporate governance matters. Christopher, who has also practiced in London, has extensive experience with specialty finance capital markets transactions including special purpose acquisition companies, business development companies and mortgage REITs.

Lindsey Goldstein (New York) is a leader in the asset management group and focuses on advising U.S. and non-U.S. private investment fund sponsors, large diversified asset managers as well as emerging managers on a wide range of matters, including the formation and structuring of private investment funds, capital raising, fund regulatory and compliance matters and portfolio investment activities.



Adam Harris (New York) is a trusted adviser to clients across a range of industries in complex, high-profile litigation and enforcement matters. He has extensive experience before trial and appellate courts nationwide in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation, as well as commercial and transactional cases, including disputes involving contracts, M&A, business torts, restructurings, and corporate governance and control.

Arek Maczka (New York) has market-leading experience as a member of our finance practice advising on leveraged finance transactions. He advises private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies on financings including syndicated credit facilities, mezzanine financings, ABL facilities, bridge facilities and high-yield debt offerings.

Christine Moundas (New York) provides strategic, regulatory, compliance, and transactional advice to health care clients, including health systems, hospitals, academic medical centers, long-term care providers, pharmaceutical companies, digital health companies, and investors. Christine also guides clients through complex privacy, cybersecurity and breach matters, including those in the digital health space.

Rachel Phillips (New York) is a trusted adviser to public and private companies, investment banks and private equity funds in connection with complex securities offerings and mergers and acquisitions transactions. Rachel's advice is also regularly sought by U.S. and international public companies on corporate governance and disclosure matters.

Brynn Rail (New York), a member of the asset management group, is a market leader on broker-dealer issues, representing broker-dealers on various regulatory and securities law issues, including firm and individual registration, Exchange Act and FINRA compliance, trading, net capital, supervision and reporting, sales literature, product distribution, and regulatory inspections and examinations as well as M&A deals.

In Boston:

Amanda Austin (Boston) is a market leader on transactions involving intellectual property assets for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies as well as non-profit institutions. She leads transactions involving licenses, research and development collaboration agreements, strategic commercial partnerships, joint ventures and other business arrangements.

Thomas Danielski (Boston) provides guidance to domestic and foreign issuers, underwriters and private equity funds and their portfolio companies in initial public offerings and other equity offerings, high-yield and convertible debt offerings and other strategic transactions. Tom also advises clients on securities law compliance and general corporate matters. His practice spans a number of industries, including biotech, life sciences, healthcare and consumer and retail.

Bradford Flint (Boston) is trusted adviser to a broad range of clients, including private companies in connection with various matters from formation through initial public offering, and investors in connection with venture capital, growth equity, and other minority equity investment transactions.

Thomas Fraser (Boston) leads public and private companies and their investors in securities offerings, mergers & acquisitions and other strategic transactions. Tom is sought after for his guidance by sophisticated private equity firms as well as the management teams of public companies, which regularly seek Tom's advice on securities law compliance, disclosure and corporate governance matters.

Emily Oldshue (Boston) is a trusted adviser to public and private companies, investment banks and private equity funds in mergers & acquisitions and capital markets transactions. She represents both issuers and underwriters, and public companies turn to her for advice on corporate governance and securities law compliance.



Katherine Waite (Boston) leads investment advisers, hedge funds, private equity funds, venture capital funds, family offices and institutional investors on transactional and regulatory matters. She represents fund sponsors and investors in connection with seed investments, GP recapitalizations and structured secondary transactions, and advises sovereign and institutional investors on co-investments, secondary investments and other investment activities.



In Chicago:

Timothy Farrell (Chicago), in the firm's litigation & enforcement practice, provides leadership and counsel to public and private companies, private equity sponsors, large not-for-profit institutions, and their directors and officers in litigation involving M&A, corporate governance, securities and shareholder claims, and high-stakes commercial disputes. He has tried numerous cases and arbitration proceedings in state and federal courts nationwide.

Jennifer Romig (Chicago) is a market-leading adviser to health care industry clients on a variety of complex transactional, regulatory and enforcement matters. Her practice focuses on structuring and negotiating mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, affiliations and a variety of contractual arrangements and general business transactions, and she has particular experience counseling clients on an array of data privacy and security matters, including HIPAA.

In London:

Elizabeth Todd (London) has broad cross-border and U.K. experience in private and public M&A, co-investments, joint ventures, direct investments and general corporate matters. Large global private capital investors, including private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, special situations funds, asset managers, sovereign wealth funds and family offices seek her guidance, as well as leading international companies and financial institutions. .

Meet Ropes & Gray's newest counsel:

Anthony Bernard (Boston) has extensive private equity experience representing clients in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and other equity investments, including negotiating and drafting merger and purchase agreements. Anthony also advises clients on corporate governance matters.

Gregory Demers (Boston) in the firm's litigation & enforcement practice focuses his practice on securities litigation and enforcement matters, as well as a broad range of complex commercial disputes. Greg advises private equity and public company clients, among others, in transactional and corporate governance litigation, actions under the federal securities laws, and related government investigations.

Daniel Egan (New York) advises clients in a variety of industries on business restructurings and complex distressed situations—including debtors, creditors, asset purchasers, secured lenders, bond insurers, and other strategic parties in chapter 9 cases, chapter 11 cases, and out-of-court restructurings. He advises on all aspects of bankruptcy and restructuring, including section 363 asset sales, DIP financings, plans of reorganization, and bankruptcy litigation and appeals.

Irene Lau (Hong Kong) provides corporate finance advice to investment banks, sponsors and companies seeking to list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, as well as providing advice on general securities, regulatory, corporate and compliance matters to both Hong Kong-listed companies and private companies and funds.

Caitlin Mulligan (Boston) advises asset management clients on the formation, offering and management of private equity, credit and other private funds. She also has experience in connection with structured secondary transactions, fund restructurings, internal firm structuring, operations and governance, as well as other investment advisory, regulatory, compliance and securities matters. Caitlin frequently works with institutional investors in connection with their fund related investments on a primary, secondary and co-investment basis.

Claire Rosa (Boston) advises public and private companies on executive compensation and equity matters, including identifying and resolving executive compensation and employee benefits issues arising in the context of M&A and other transactions. Public companies turn to her for advice on corporate governance matters, including securities and tax law compliance and reporting specific to executives and employers.

Nathan Somogie (Boston) advises asset managers on a wide range of regulatory, transactional and compliance matters. His practice covers a variety of investment products, including the organization, operation and governance of mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, interval funds, registered funds of private equity funds and business development companies.

John Wang (Boston) advises U.S. and global alternative asset managers in a wide range of matters related to fund formation and capital raising, governance, compliance and internal operations. He guides clients on the formation and operation of private equity funds, healthcare funds, credit funds, venture capital funds, infrastructure funds, funds of funds and separate accounts. John also represents U.S. and international institutional investors in investing in U.S., European, Asian and Latin American leveraged buyout, venture capital, real estate, energy, mezzanine and hedge fund investments, in primary, secondary and coinvestment transactions.

About Ropes & Gray

Ropes & Gray is a preeminent global law firm with approximately 1,400 lawyers and legal professionals serving clients in major centers of business, finance, technology and government. The firm has offices in New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul, and has consistently been recognized for its leading practices in many areas, including finance, private equity, M&A, capital markets, asset management, real estate, tax, antitrust, life sciences, health care, intellectual property, litigation & enforcement, data, and business restructuring.

Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Videos | Podcasts

To view our privacy policy please click here.

Contact:

Aaron Kellogg

Senior Public Relations Manager

Aaron.Kellogg@ropesgray.com

+1-617-235-4403

SOURCE Ropes & Gray

Related Links

http://www.ropesgray.com

