ROPET is showcasing AI-powered robot companion at CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ROPET, a robotics company revitalizing human connection through technology, attended CES 2025 to showcase its next-generation robot pet, powered by AI and next-generation robotics. Designed to offer personalized warmth, and ROPET sets a new bar for emotional AI, making life cozier and more connected than ever.

"ROPET isn't just another smart gadget," explains Jianbin He, the CEO and Co-Founder of ROPET. "We've created a companion that combines technological sophistication with genuine emotional connection. At CES, we're proud to demonstrate how ROPET is reshaping relationships between humans and AI."

Modern Life Meets Emotional AI

ROPET is designed to be a warm, comforting companion that's always with you through the thick and thin. With its warm, soft touch exterior, ROPET mimics the cozy, familiar presence of a real pet.

Leveraging an advanced large language AI model, ROPET can learn and adapt to your personality, making every interaction feel unique and meaningful. Whether it's keeping a child company, offering emotional support to an elderly family member, or simply being a calming presence in a hectic household, ROPET fits effortlessly into your life and redefines what it means to connect with technology.

What makes ROPET special is its ability to understands and reacts to its surroundings. A near-invisible camera nestled in its nose and a microphone let it pick up on your emotions and environment, adjusting its behavior to suit your mood. It even engages in thoughtful conversations with you, using ChatGPT for engaging and thoughtful conversations when connected to Wi-Fi. And while ROPET is smart, your privacy comes first. It processes most of its functions locally, keeping your data secure and interactions private.

ROPET is not only about companionship; it's also about fun. Every interaction earns you points that you can trade for new accessories and updates, keeping things fresh and exciting. This playful element ensures ROPET isn't just a passive presence—it's an active and evolving part of your daily routine, growing and adapting alongside you.

ROPET isn't just another gadget; it's a warm friend, an attentive listener, and a joyful companion—perfect for the moments when you need a little extra connection in your day.

See ROPET Live at CES 2025

See ROPET in action at Venetian Expo, Hall G, Booth #60237 for modern living.

About ROPET

Developed by a team of experts in robotics and emotional AI, ROPET bridges the gap between technology and companionship. By seamlessly combining innovation and humanity, ROPET offers a transformative experience for everyday life.

For more information on ROPET and to stay updated on the official Kickstarter launch, visit Ropet's Kickstarter page.

