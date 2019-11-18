ROR Capital Investments Announces Bubbling Wells Desert Oasis, A Cannabis-Friendly Wellness Resort & Spa, And Launch Of The ROR Cannabis Investment Fund

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ROR Capital Investments LLC, a boutique commercial real estate investment group, has announced the development of the Bubbling Wells Desert Oasis, a luxury wellness resort and spa in Desert Hot Springs, California, located ten minutes from the Palm Springs International Airport and a two-hour drive from Los Angeles and San Diego.

Situated at the base of Miracle Hill in the foothills of the Joshua Tree National Park, the 108-acre property encompasses a myriad of diverse terrains, native plants and wildlife, hiking trails, and picturesque mountain views, producing an ideal setting for weekend getaways, month-long rejuvenation experiences, group experiential retreats, and music festivals.

The resort will feature 124-private lodging casitas, restaurant, winebar, cocktail lounges, indoor/outdoor spa, wellness and fitness center, natural mineral hot springs, lushly landscaped swimming pools with private cabanas, 5,000-square-foot event facility, as well as 30 fully furnished upscale glamping tents for more adventurous travelers. The site also boasts a geo-magnetic vortex and natural mineral-filled hot springs water believed to hold therapeutic and curative powers attracting travelers from around the globe.

The cutting-edge wellness center and spa will provide advanced education and tools, such as molecular-based cell and music therapies, which have traditionally only been accessible to high performing athletes and ultra-wealthy individuals and have proven effective in physical rehabilitation and overall wellness (as documented by Harvard Medical School research). Additional programming will include meditation classes, medical cannabis education, energy-based frequency therapies, nutritional and holistic food counseling, and plant-based remedies grown onsite, among an abundance of other options to be released at a later date.

"Bubbling Wells Desert Oasis is an innovative resort that will define a new asset class of hospitality and appeal to guests seeking health for the body, wellness for the mind, and the power of positive energy," explains Charla Barbieri Heimer, President of ROR Capital Investments. "Following a personal life-changing health experience, I am highly passionate about creating a destination where individuals can seek physical and mental health transformations through new and exciting treatments in a majestic setting, free from the current stigmas related to cannabis and alternative solutions."

Additionally, ROR Capital Investments LLC announces the launch of its Cannabis Investment Fund and six additional cannabis real estate investment opportunities. Investor equity allocations are scheduled as follows:

November 18 to 19 Existing ROR Capital Investments cannabis real estate investors November 20 to 22 Cannabis-related companies and brands, and Family Office investors November 23 to 25 All other accredited investors

To learn more about the Cannabis Investment Fund and real estate investment opportunities, accredited investors may visit the ROR Investor Portal at https://portal.rorinvestments.com .

About ROR Capital Investments LLC

ROR Capital Investments LLC ("ROR") is a boutique commercial real estate investment group focused on acquiring and owning commercial properties located in legal municipalities zoned for cannabis. ROR focuses on partnering with and leasing properties to leading cannabis operating brands. ROR's investment platform enables investors to customize investments based on generational wealth preservation, tax deferred strategies, current income yield, and asset appreciation.

This communication is for informational purposes only and should not be regarded as a recommendation, an offer to sell securities, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any investment products, financial products, or services. ROR Capital Investments LLC is not a registered broker-dealer or investment adviser. Potential investors should consult with a financial advisor, attorney, accountant, and other professionals that can assist with assessing and explaining the risks associated with any investment opportunity.

