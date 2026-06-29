Rory Meleniclis Named Chief Information Officer to Lead Next Phase of Technology Transformation for Global Specialty Lines at Intact Insurance

PLYMOUTH, Minn., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intact Insurance is pleased to announce the appointment of Rory Meleniclis as Chief Information Officer. In this role, he will lead the next phase of the company's technology evolution across its global specialty lines business, with a focus on strengthening core systems, advancing cloud capabilities and enabling faster, more data-driven decision-making across the business.

"Technology is pivotal to how we compete and grow," said Lynn O'Leary, EVP and Chief Operating Officer, global specialty lines at Intact Insurance. "We're continuing to invest in modern, scalable capabilities that help us better serve brokers and customers. Rory brings deep experience leading complex change initiatives, and his leadership will help us build on that momentum."

Meleniclis joins Intact Insurance with more than 20 years of experience leading large-scale technology teams within highly regulated financial institutions. Most recently, he held senior leadership roles at Royal Bank of Canada, where he led global, multi-disciplinary teams responsible for core platforms across payments, data and cybersecurity, supporting large-scale operations and transformation initiatives across North America and international markets.

Over the course of his career, he has led cloud modernization, platform renewal and enterprise initiatives, with a strong focus on using artificial intelligence, machine learning and data to improve performance, enhance customer experience and strengthen risk management, while maintaining a balance between operational resilience and forward-looking innovation.

"Insurance is evolving quickly as technology reshapes how the industry operates," said Meleniclis. "Intact Insurance has a strong foundation and a clear direction, and I'm looking forward to working with the team to continue building on that and supporting the business as it grows."

While his focus is global specialty lines, he will work closely with business and operations leaders across the organization to align technology investments with strategic priorities, modernize core systems and improve speed to market and responsiveness to broker and customer needs.

About Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions

Throughout the United States, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions' underwriting companies offer a broad range of specialty insurance products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies. Each business is managed by an experienced team of specialty insurance professionals focused on a specific customer group or industry segment, and providing distinct products and tailored coverages and services. Targeted solutions include group accident and health; commercial and contract surety; entertainment; environmental; excess property; financial institutions; financial services; inland marine; management liability; ocean marine; renewable energy; technology; trade credit; and tuition refund. For further information about U.S. products and services visit: intactspecialty.com.

Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions is a marketing brand for the insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC), the largest provider of property and casualty insurance in Canada that has successfully exported its strengths across North America, the UK, and Europe. Its growing commercial and specialty solutions network now spans over 150 countries. With a customer-driven mindset, Intact has expanded its operations to include insurance distribution, restoration and prevention. IFC's business has grown organically and through acquisitions to almost $25 billion of total annual operating direct premiums written (DPW). The insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC include Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company, a New York insurer, which wholly owns Homeland Insurance Company of New York, a New York insurer, Homeland Insurance Company of Delaware, a Delaware insurer, OBI America Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer, and OBI National Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer. Each of these insurers maintains its principal place of business at 605 Highway 169 N, Plymouth, MN 55441. For information about Intact Financial Corporation, visit: intactfc.com.

Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions is backed by the financial strength of Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company, an indirect subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC), rated A+(Superior) by A.M. Best.

SOURCE Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions