Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions Awards 16 College Scholarships

PLYMOUTH, Minn, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions is proud to announce the recipients of its annual college scholarship program, awarding sixteen $3,000 college scholarships to students connected to the company's employees and distribution partners. Selected for their academic achievement, leadership, and meaningful involvement in their schools and communities, these students reflect a strong commitment to both personal growth and making a positive impact.

"We're continually inspired by the passion and determination of our applicants," said Lynn O'Leary, EVP and Chief Operating Officer, Global Specialty Lines at Intact. "We're proud to recognize this year's recipients for their achievements and support them as they pursue their academic goals."

Since the program's inception in 2003, nearly 400 students have been awarded college scholarships. The program is funded by the Intact Charitable Trust and managed by Scholarship America®, a nonprofit scholarship program administrator.

The following are this year's award winners, along with their parent's or grandparent's employer and the college or university they plan to attend this fall:

Scholarship

Recipient Parent's or Grandparent's

Employer College Attending Aleece Anglese Cottingham & Butler Insurance

Services, Inc University of Iowa Alexis O' Brien Edgewood Partners Insurance

Center Marist College Ava Sanderson Alera Group, Inc. Undecided Brooke Woeslaw Hylant Group, Inc. Grand Canyon University Hailey Diaz Specialty Program Group, LLC Mount Saint Mary College Ian Graves Intact University of Wisconsin-Madison Isabelle Drayer HUB International New England,

LLC American University Katie Guest Intact University of Vermont Kristen Janiak Intact Northern Illinois University Kylie Amaro Intact Salve Regina University London Guth IMA, Inc. Brigham Young University Marcella Hoffman Dolliff, Inc. Marquette University Mary Hajduk Intact Bethel University Meredith Garvey Intact Bethel University Rachel Baker Intact Providence College Sabrina Fons Intact University of Dayton

The Intact Charitable Trust USA is a tax‐exempt private foundation under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code managed by employees of Intact Services USA LLC.

About Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions

Throughout the United States, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions' underwriting companies offer a broad range of specialty insurance products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies. Each business is managed by an experienced team of specialty insurance professionals focused on a specific customer group or industry segment, and providing distinct products and tailored coverages and services. Targeted solutions include group accident and health; commercial and contract surety; entertainment; environmental; excess property; financial institutions; financial services; inland marine; management liability; ocean marine; renewable energy; technology; trade credit; and tuition refund. For further information about U.S. products and services visit: intactspecialty.com.

Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions is a marketing brand for the insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC), the largest provider of property and casualty insurance in Canada that has successfully exported its strengths across North America, the UK, and Europe. Its growing commercial and specialty solutions network now spans over 150 countries. With a customer-driven mindset, Intact has expanded its operations to include insurance distribution, restoration and prevention. IFC's business has grown organically and through acquisitions to almost $25 billion of total annual operating direct premiums written (DPW). The insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC include Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company, a New York insurer, which wholly owns Homeland Insurance Company of New York, a New York insurer, Homeland Insurance Company of Delaware, a Delaware insurer, OBI America Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer, and OBI National Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer. Each of these insurers maintains its principal place of business at 605 Highway 169 N, Plymouth, MN 55441. For information about Intact Financial Corporation, visit: intactfc.com.

Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions is backed by the financial strength of Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company, an indirect subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX:IFC), rated A+(Superior) by A.M. Best.

SOURCE Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions