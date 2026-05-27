Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions Awards 16 College Scholarships

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Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions

May 27, 2026, 09:30 ET

PLYMOUTH, Minn, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions is proud to announce the recipients of its annual college scholarship program, awarding sixteen $3,000 college scholarships to students connected to the company's employees and distribution partners. Selected for their academic achievement, leadership, and meaningful involvement in their schools and communities, these students reflect a strong commitment to both personal growth and making a positive impact.

"We're continually inspired by the passion and determination of our applicants," said Lynn O'Leary, EVP and Chief Operating Officer, Global Specialty Lines at Intact. "We're proud to recognize this year's recipients for their achievements and support them as they pursue their academic goals."

Since the program's inception in 2003, nearly 400 students have been awarded college scholarships. The program is funded by the Intact Charitable Trust and managed by Scholarship America®, a nonprofit scholarship program administrator.

The following are this year's award winners, along with their parent's or grandparent's employer and the college or university they plan to attend this fall:

Scholarship
Recipient 

Parent's or Grandparent's
Employer

College Attending

Aleece Anglese

Cottingham & Butler Insurance
Services, Inc

University of Iowa

Alexis O' Brien

Edgewood Partners Insurance
Center

Marist College

Ava Sanderson

Alera Group, Inc.

Undecided

Brooke Woeslaw

Hylant Group, Inc.

Grand Canyon University

Hailey Diaz

Specialty Program Group, LLC

Mount Saint Mary College

Ian Graves

Intact 

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Isabelle Drayer

HUB International New England,
LLC

American University

Katie Guest

Intact 

University of Vermont

Kristen Janiak

Intact 

Northern Illinois University

Kylie Amaro

Intact 

Salve Regina University

London Guth

IMA, Inc.

Brigham Young University

Marcella Hoffman

Dolliff, Inc.

Marquette University

Mary Hajduk

Intact 

Bethel University

Meredith Garvey

Intact 

Bethel University

Rachel Baker

Intact 

Providence College

Sabrina Fons

Intact 

University of Dayton

The Intact Charitable Trust USA is a tax‐exempt private foundation under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code managed by employees of Intact Services USA LLC.

About Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions
Throughout the United States, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions' underwriting companies offer a broad range of specialty insurance products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies. Each business is managed by an experienced team of specialty insurance professionals focused on a specific customer group or industry segment, and providing distinct products and tailored coverages and services. Targeted solutions include group accident and health; commercial and contract surety; entertainment; environmental; excess property; financial institutions; financial services; inland marine; management liability; ocean marine; renewable energy; technology; trade credit; and tuition refund. For further information about U.S. products and services visit: intactspecialty.com.

Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions is a marketing brand for the insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC), the largest provider of property and casualty insurance in Canada that has successfully exported its strengths across North America, the UK, and Europe. Its growing commercial and specialty solutions network now spans over 150 countries. With a customer-driven mindset, Intact has expanded its operations to include insurance distribution, restoration and prevention. IFC's business has grown organically and through acquisitions to almost $25 billion of total annual operating direct premiums written (DPW). The insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC include Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company, a New York insurer, which wholly owns Homeland Insurance Company of New York, a New York insurer, Homeland Insurance Company of Delaware, a Delaware insurer, OBI America Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer, and OBI National Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer. Each of these insurers maintains its principal place of business at 605 Highway 169 N, Plymouth, MN 55441. For information about Intact Financial Corporation, visit: intactfc.com. 

Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions is backed by the financial strength of Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company, an indirect subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX:IFC), rated A+(Superior) by A.M. Best.

SOURCE Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions

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