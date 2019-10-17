Rory Staunton Foundation for Sepsis Prevention Awarded Major Federal Contract to Tackle Maternal Sepsis In New York State

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rory Staunton Foundation for Sepsis Prevention has been awarded a major federal contract intended to better understand and combat maternal sepsis, a leading cause of pregnancy-related and postpartum deaths in the United States. Sepsis is the body's extreme reaction to infection and claims more than 275,000 lives in the United States each year, leaving many others with life-changing disabilities.

Despite being the world's richest country, the United States has the highest rate of maternal mortality in the developed world. The U.S. is also the only developed country in which the maternal mortality rate is rising rather than decreasing. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, African-American, Native American and Alaska Native women are three times more likely to die as a result of pregnancy than their white counterparts.

The maternal sepsis initiative will be funded in part by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) Division of Research, Innovation, and Ventures (DRIVe), part of the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response.

Through the initiative, the risk factors associated with maternal sepsis will be identified and analyzed, including the demographic characteristics, co-morbidities, and obstetric procedures that place some women at higher risk of developing the condition. A comprehensive, publicly available dataset will be produced at the conclusion of the 18-month contract, which can be used to inform public policies and improve delivery of care to new and expectant parents.

Additionally, the Rory Staunton Foundation will engage a multisector coalition of state and federal organizations invested in reducing maternal mortality rates. A series of audience-specific tools and materials designed to educate maternal care providers, patients, policymakers and other key stakeholders will be developed and disseminated.

The Foundation will be joined in this endeavor by the New York State Department of Health's Office of Quality and Patient Safety and Northwell Health System's Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

"In the 21st century, in the world's richest country, no woman should die as a result of pregnancy and childbirth," said Orlaith Staunton, Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Rory Staunton Foundation. "The maternal mortality rate in the United States is an unacceptable and preventable tragedy. Through our maternal sepsis initiative, we seek to save lives by creating a model for public awareness and targeted care that can be transferred from New York State to every state in the country."

The Rory Staunton Foundation for Sepsis Prevention was established following the preventable death of 12-year-old Rory Staunton from sepsis. As one of the leading sepsis organizations in the United States, the Foundation works to end the hundreds of thousands of preventable deaths and devastating disabilities caused by sepsis each year and to support those affected by the condition. Through its education and awareness programs, the Foundation increases understanding of the dangers and signs of sepsis, promotes rapid treatment, and encourages self-advocacy in the medical environment. The Foundation actively supports the establishment of mandatory sepsis protocols in each state to ensure rapid diagnosis and treatment of sepsis in hospitals and other medical settings. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

