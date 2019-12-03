RORZE Lifescience Partners with Biosero to Commercialize Green Button Go Automation Scheduling Software in Japan, China

Biosero will provide cutting-edge incubators from RLS to its customers in North America as part of the company's custom life science integrations.

"In clinical research and regenerative medicine, processes are still incredibly manual. When scientists have access to flexible and easy-to-use lab automation software, paired with best-in-class instrumentation, they can conduct complex biological research in less time, and make better decisions with more data," said Tom Gilman, CEO, Biosero. "As research and clinical cellular therapies evolve, integrated cell growth instrumentation, data analytics and automation scheduling will be key to rapid progress."

Green Button Go Automation Scheduling Software is a device-agnostic software platform that integrates lab instruments into a cohesive, automated lab ecosystem. Using Green Button Go, RLS can create automated workflows by integrating its breakthrough Cell and Tissue culture incubators, the CellKeeper and Scale 120 incubators, with other lab equipment such as robotic arms. The software integrates and schedules manual and automated processes, while it collects relevant data for future processing.

"RLS incubators are used to grow cells for cutting-edge life science and drug discovery research, including life-changing medical therapeutics such as tissue for burn victims and patients with skin disease," said Yukito Yamasaki, CEO of RORZE Lifescience, Inc. "To serve these patients' critical needs, we develop the most innovative incubators on the market. We must pair them with the best-in-class lab automation software – Green Button Go."

When the workflow surrounding the RLS Scale 120 is automated, researchers can protect the complex biology of the cells they are incubating from contamination by people or the environment. For instance, when Green Button Go directs a robotic arm to open an incubator, the sterile environment for the cell incubation is upheld. Moreover, with automation, that action is repeated reliably 24 hours a day, seven days a week, accelerating clinical research and discovery.

Consistent internal temperature and humidity of an incubator are essential to nurturing delicate cells, whether they be for research or generating tissue or organs. Green Button Go software can continuously monitor an incubator's controls, providing vital information to researchers and scientists. The software automates adjustments to the climate and conditions in the room, such as temperature, lighting and humidity, to ensure all conditions are optimal for cell viability.

About Biosero, Inc.

Biosero, Inc. develops automation software people use to make better decisions, in less time, using more data. The company's software enables complex, data-driven decisions to be made instantaneously, keeping workflows and operations in life science, pharmaceutical and industrial manufacturing moving. Biosero's device-agnostic Green Button GoTM Automation Scheduling Software integrates hardware solutions from different OEMs to create cohesive technology ecosystems that accelerate operations and increase productivity. Biosero is based in San Diego, Calif., with offices in prominent biotech and pharma hub regions around the world. For more information, please visit www.biosero.com.

About RORZE Lifescience, Inc.

RLS manufactures and commercializes automated equipment for drug discovery research and regenerative medicine manufacturing. RORZE CORPORATION cultivated its technical foundation and know-how in the development and production of automation systems for semiconductor manufacturing – processes that require cleanliness, miniaturization, stability and high performance. The company used these unique approaches in the research and development of its new cell culture system, which is an evolution of its original incubator system.

RLS has established a dedicated laboratory at Osaka University to develop cell and regenerative medicine technology. Its joint venture, Rorze ReMed, has resulted in cell culture solutions that have a proven track record in the treatment of vitiligo using regenerative medicine. For more information about RORZE CORPORATION automation products, visit www.rorze.com.

